Eating show YouTuber latest to be connected to 'injection auntie'
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 19:22
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
A popular eating show YouTuber has been identified as another recipient of illegal medical treatments administered by an unlicensed individual who allegedly provided injections to celebrities including comedian Park Na-rae and SHINee member Key, Dispatch reported Thursday.
Kim Mi-kyung, who appears on the YouTube channel “Lickerish Hatnim” with more than 1.7 million subscribers, was accused of receiving medication and shots from an individual described by local media as an “injection auntie.”
Kim told Dispatch she “received medication for swelling from the clinic [the injection auntie] worked at” but said the treatments had “nothing to do with diet pills or IV drips.”
Messages exchanged between Park's former manager and the injection auntie obtained by Dispatch showed that the unlicensed individual prescribed diet pills to “Hatnim,” the media outlet reported.
The injection auntie reportedly told Park's former manager that her diet pills helped Kim lose 30 kilograms (66 pounds) in body weight, according to the messages.
The same managers have filed lawsuits against Park over alleged workplace harassment, including verbal and physical abuse and that she committed embezzlement by not paying production expenses. The managers filed a complaint seeking 100 million won ($67,700) in damages along with an application for a provisional seizure of real estate.
Park has denied wrongdoing and filed a countersuit, claiming the managers threatened her for money. They have been embroiled in a messy media battle since the managers first publicly made the accusations on Dec. 4.
Kim is the latest TV personality who has appeared on tvN comedy program “Amazing Saturday” to face allegations of receiving treatments from the injection auntie.
The cast allegedly received the treatments at the injection auntie's home or at their own houses, according to the Dispatch report.
Key admitted to receiving medical treatments from the unlicensed individual on Wednesday and said he will step down from all of the television programs he appears on, including the tvN show.
Park also said she will step down from TV work in a statement last week.
