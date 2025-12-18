Ex-President Yoon appears as a witness for a military trial, expresses 'great remorse' to defendants
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 15:47
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared as a witness on Thursday at the military trial of senior commanders accused of participating in his botched martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024. He offered an apology and said he felt “deeply sorry.”
Yoon testified at a military court, the name of which roughly translates to the “Central District Military Court,” in Yongsan District, central Seoul, where former military commanders are standing trial on charges of playing key roles in the alleged insurrection. It was Yoon’s first appearance as a witness before a military court. Coincidentally, the date marked his 65th birthday.
“I feel truly sorry,” Yoon said. “After the hearing ended and I returned to the detention center, I prayed very late into the night.”
Yoon took the witness stand and was seated next to the defendants, who include former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun, former Defense Counterintelligence Command chief Yeo In-hyung, former Capital Defense Command chief Lee Jin-woo and former Defense Intelligence Command chief Moon Sang-ho.
“It is deeply regrettable to see military officers and police officials I know standing trial. They carried out their duties based on decisions I made, and I feel a great sense of remorse,” Yoon said.
Yoon also voiced displeasure over recent extensive personnel changes involving the Defense Counterintelligence Command.
“Just because the military once carried out a coup does not mean you can dismantle it,” he said. He continued that the counterintelligence unit “was not heavily involved in this incident” and should not be weakened under the pretext of reform, calling it a core institution of national security.
On the rationale for declaring martial law, Yoon repeated his previous position: He intended to “alert the public to the reckless behavior of the opposition party and the precarious state of the nation,” and he believed the measure would last “no longer than half a day or, at most, a full day.”
Yoon added he had not instructed anyone other than former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to review or prepare for the declaration.
The proceedings, however, did not go smoothly. At the start of the hearing, Yoon said prosecutors were “indiscriminately indicting witnesses for perjury whenever they disagree,” so he would “basically refuse to testify [...] today.”
While he later answered some questions, exchanges between military prosecutors grew heated, and the questioning was temporarily suspended.
“I am a person indicted as the ringleader of an insurrection, not an actual ringleader of an insurrection,” Yoon protested at one point.
He also bristled at a question about his alcohol consumption, warning that he would refuse to answer further questions if such inquiries continued.
The Central District Military Court is within the Ministry of National Defense compound, the same area that houses the presidential office. Yoon’s visit to Yongsan marked his first return since his presidential duties were suspended following his impeachment.
