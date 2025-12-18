Naver tells employees to work from home after bomb threat posted online
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 12:23
Internet portal company Naver told employees to work from home after a bomb threat was posted online on Thursday morning.
A post was uploaded to Kakao's customer service center website at around 8:48 a.m., claiming that explosives had been planted at Naver and Kakao offices, police said.
Police subsequently launched a search of the Naver Cloud headquarters building in Bundang District, Seongnam, Gyeonggi, but no suspicious items have been found so far.
Naver Cloud issued a notice on Thursday advising employees to work remotely. The company told staff who had already come to the office to work from home and requested that those who needed to come in for work-related reasons share their status through the company’s attendance management system.
At Kakao’s headquarters in Yeongpyeong-dong, Jeju, police and military units conducted a search but said they didn't find anything unusual. About 110 employees who had been working at the site were evacuated following the bomb threat, and the company is reportedly planning to shift them to remote work.
Meanwhile, police said the person who posted the message claimed to be a male student attending a middle school in Gwangju, but investigators suspect this could be false. A report was filed with police on Dec. 8 by the middle school student, claiming identity theft. Gwangju Metropolitan Police Agency are currently pursuing an investigation into the claim.
Another post using the same name had appeared on Kakao’s customer service center bulletin board at around 7:04 p.m. Wednesday, threatening to blow up Kakao’s Pangyo office. A search of the building at the time found no explosives or suspicious items.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
