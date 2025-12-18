 Seven workers trapped in subway construction site collapse
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 14:53
An ambulance [JOONGANG ILBO]

Seven workers were reportedly trapped after an accident occurred at an underground construction site for the Sinansan Line double-track railway near Yeouido Station in western Seoul on Thursday.
 
The Yeongdeungpo Police Precinct said it received a report at around 1:22 p.m. that “reinforcing steel collapsed and pinned workers” at the construction site in front of Exit 2 of Yeouido Station on Subway Line No. 5.
 

The accident occurred about 80 meters (262 feet) underground. Of the seven workers trapped, one was found unresponsive and was taken to a hospital while receiving CPR.
 
Fire authorities dispatched 23 pieces of equipment and 88 personnel to the scene and are conducting rescue operations for the remaining workers, including one with minor injuries, according to officials.
 
The accident reportedly happened when reinforcing steel fell during underground work, injuring workers below. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the incident.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
