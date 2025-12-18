 Unification Church’s main headquarters searched again as bribery investigation continues
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Unification Church’s main headquarters searched again as bribery investigation continues

Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 12:19
Cheon Jeong Gung, the name of the Unification Church's headquarters in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi, on Dec. 15. [NEWS1]

Cheon Jeong Gung, the name of the Unification Church's headquarters in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi, on Dec. 15. [NEWS1]

 
Police carried out another search and seizure at Cheon Jeong Gung, the Unification Church’s main headquarters, as part of the investigation into allegations that political figures received money and valuables from the church.
 
The National Police Agency’s special investigation task force sent investigators to Cheon Jeong Gung in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi, at around 9 a.m. on Thursday.
 

Related Article

The move comes three days after police launched sweeping searches on Monday at 10 locations, including Cheon Jeong Gung, the Unification Church’s Seoul headquarters, an affiliated group known as the Universal Peace Federation and the Seoul Detention Center, where church leader Han Hak-ja and former global headquarters chief Yun Young-ho are being held.
 
Investigators are also said to be considering securing necessary materials through voluntary submission following consultations with the church.
 
Police are probing allegations that the Unification Church provided millions of won in cash and other valuables to former Oceans Minister Jeon Jae-soo, former Democratic Party lawmaker Lim Jong-seong and former United Future Party lawmaker Kim Gyu-hwan between around 2018 and 2020.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags police search and seizure unification church investigation

More in Social Affairs

Kakao headquarters on Jeju Island evacuated after latest bomb threat

Vietnamese int'l student detained for allegedly abandoning newborn, leading to baby's death

Naver tells employees to work from home after bomb threat posted online

Unification Church’s main headquarters searched again as bribery investigation continues

Korean men eye Japan for long-term residence amid increased job opportunities, dating prospects

Related Stories

Police raid 10 Unification Church locations amid bribery allegations

Prosecutors request record number of search and seizure warrants in 2022

Police launch special unit to probe Unification Church's alleged bribery of DP lawmakers

[Editorial] Prudence needed for in-person deliberation

Head of Unification Church temporarily freed from South Korean jail
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)