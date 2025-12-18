Unification Church’s main headquarters searched again as bribery investigation continues
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 12:19
Police carried out another search and seizure at Cheon Jeong Gung, the Unification Church’s main headquarters, as part of the investigation into allegations that political figures received money and valuables from the church.
The National Police Agency’s special investigation task force sent investigators to Cheon Jeong Gung in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi, at around 9 a.m. on Thursday.
The move comes three days after police launched sweeping searches on Monday at 10 locations, including Cheon Jeong Gung, the Unification Church’s Seoul headquarters, an affiliated group known as the Universal Peace Federation and the Seoul Detention Center, where church leader Han Hak-ja and former global headquarters chief Yun Young-ho are being held.
Investigators are also said to be considering securing necessary materials through voluntary submission following consultations with the church.
Police are probing allegations that the Unification Church provided millions of won in cash and other valuables to former Oceans Minister Jeon Jae-soo, former Democratic Party lawmaker Lim Jong-seong and former United Future Party lawmaker Kim Gyu-hwan between around 2018 and 2020.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)