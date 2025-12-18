Vietnamese int'l student detained for allegedly abandoning newborn, leading to baby's death
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 12:23
A Vietnamese international student in Korea was detained on suspicion of abandoning her newborn baby, leading to the infant’s death, authorities said.
The Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday approved a detention warrant for the woman on charges of child abuse resulting in death under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Child Abuse Crimes. The court cited concerns that she could flee.
The court, however, rejected a request for a detention warrant for her friend, who allegedly helped with the childbirth and crime. The judge said there was insufficient evidence to establish prior conspiracy or criminal intent, based on statements from the suspect and related parties as well as text message records.
The judge added that the friend should be allowed to exercise their right to defense without being detained and noted that most of the evidence had already been secured, making it unlikely they would attempt to destroy evidence.
Police said the suspect is accused of abandoning the newborn in front of a building near Dongguk University’s Seoul campus in Jung District, central Seoul, at around 6:25 p.m. on Sunday. She reportedly entered Korea on Friday while pregnant to attend a short-term Korean language training program.
Police and fire authorities responded to a report that a newborn had been left in a paper bag and rushed the baby to a hospital, but the infant later died. An autopsy is underway to determine the exact cause of death.
