Walking above water

The completion ceremony for the Taehwaru (Yonggeumso) Skywalk built along the Taehwagang River in Jung District, Ulsan, is held on Dec. 18. This photo shows an aerial view of the skywalk on the same day, which is near Taehwaru Pavilion and Yonggeumso cliff. It is designed to offer visitors panoramic views with a thrilling glass-floor experience.[ULSAN METROPOLITAN CITY]