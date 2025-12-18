Worker dead in crane accident at road construction site
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 18:18 Updated: 18 Dec. 2025, 19:09
A crane toppled over at a road improvement construction site near the southern ramp of Jamsil Bridge in Songpa District, southern Seoul, at around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, trapping a worker and killing him.
Fire authorities deployed 42 personnel to attempt to extract the worker, and brought a 50-ton crane to the site to lift the overturned crane. The worker was found dead under the debris on 5:58 p.m., two and a half hours after the crash.
Fire authorities said they will investigate the exact cause of the accident after completing recovery efforts.
Following the accident, the district office sent out a safety alert advising motorists that traffic congestion was occurring on the Olympic-daero access lanes toward the Gangil IC and Jamsil Station due to the crane accident, urging drivers to take alternate routes.
Update, Dec. 18: The worker was confirmed dead.
