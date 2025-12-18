Younger office workers are straying from Korea's corporate drinking culture, survey shows
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 15:27
Korea’s younger office workers prefer short team meals during work hours over late-night drinks, moving away from the country’s entrenched corporate drinking culture, a survey released on Thursday showed.
The poll was conducted by job portal Incruit on 888 office workers and asked for their opinions on year-end gatherings, a longstanding tradition in Korean workplaces.
According to the survey, 36 percent of respondents in their 20s and 37.7 percent in their 30s preferred holding such events during work hours.
Younger workers also favored simpler formats. About 38.8 percent of respondents in their 20s and 35.8 percent in their 30s said they preferred year-end gatherings that involve only a meal.
Older generations held contrasting opinions, as 44.3 percent of workers in their 40s and 60.2 percent in their 50s or older favoring evening gatherings. A significant portion of those age demographics also preferred year-end events that go beyond a meal, with 35.7 percent of workers in their 40s and 47.2 percent aged 50 or older in favor of drinking alcohol as well.
The poll found that 58.8 percent of all respondents said year-end gatherings are “necessary,” though the perceived need rose with age. While 47.5 percent of workers in their 20s and 51 percent in their 30s agreed that such events were important, the figure climbed to 66.5 percent for those in their 40s and to 68.9 percent for those aged 50 and older.
Asked why these gatherings matter, the most common answer was that “time is needed to build bonds,” cited by 46.6 percent. Another 36.8 percent pointed to “the need for a meaningful way to wrap up the year.”
“Relieving work-related stress” was mentioned by 9 percent of respondents, and “boosting morale” by 7.3 percent.
However, 41.2 percent of respondents said year-end gatherings are “not necessary.”
More than half of that group — or 52.2 percent — said that they “feel like their personal time is taken away.” Other reasons included year-end gatherings “not providing real help in terms of work or relationships,” according to 21.3 percent of respondents; “centering on senior staff, which lowers morale,” mentioned by 17.5 percent; and “the risk of incidents or accidents from excessive drinking,” cited by 7.9 percent.
Despite the mixed views, 69.7 percent of respondents said their workplace plans to host a year-end gathering this year. Among them, 69.8 percent said attendance is optional.
By company size, employees at large firms reported the highest rate of having year-end gatherings at 75.7 percent, as well as the most freedom to choose whether to attend at 83.3 percent. Attendance flexibility was lower at small- and medium-sized enterprises, for which 62.8 percent of workers said participation was voluntary.
