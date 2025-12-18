Their attitude toward the data breach

Public criticism is mounting over Coupang’s handling of a massive personal data breach, with concerns extending beyond security failures to corporate accountability. Despite the leak affecting tens of millions of users, the company’s top leadership avoided direct scrutiny, fueling public frustration. Lawmakers and regulators are now weighing tougher sanctions, including operational penalties, while broader calls grow to curb Coupang’s dominant position in the retail sector. The controversy has reinforced demands for stricter enforcement of data protection laws and clearer limits on market concentration. [PARK YONG-SEOK]