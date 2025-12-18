NATO without America, Asia without America?

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Asian allies of the United States likely watched as President Donald Trump pressed a Russia-friendly proposal to end the war in Ukraine and reassured themselves that their situation would be different from that of Europe’s NATO allies. The idea of “NATO without America” is no longer unfamiliar. “Asia without America,” however, has remained an alien concept for U.S. allies in the region.That confidence was not baseless. As Washington shifted strategic focus away from Europe and the Middle East toward Asia to compete with China, cooperation with allies such as Korea, Japan, Australia and the Philippines became indispensable. When Trump demanded higher defense spending, Asian allies largely interpreted it as an effort to reduce the security burden borne by U.S. forces, not as a sign of alliance abandonment on the scale feared in Europe.Recent developments have begun to shake that assumption. After Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi spoke publicly about possible intervention in a Taiwan contingency, China responded with strong pressure on Japan. Washington’s reaction, however, struck Asian allies as notably restrained. Japan, which pledged $550 billion in investment in the United States and committed to raising defense spending to 2 percent of GDP in fiscal 2025, sensed something amiss. As Chinese pressure mounted, the U.S. response appeared unusually quiet.The situation grew more serious in December. Chinese carrier-based aircraft reportedly locked radar onto Japanese Self-Defense Forces jets. Chinese and Russian bombers conducted joint flights through the Nansei Islands, flying in a manner interpreted as a threat toward Tokyo. Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi quickly held a call with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Yet, the Pentagon avoided explicitly citing China’s threats toward Japan, instead referring vaguely to “Chinese military activities.”The White House press secretary went further, calling Japan a “great ally” while adding that President Trump maintains a good relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping. For Tokyo, the remark was difficult to accept. Anxious to secure reassurance, Prime Minister Takaichi publicly said she would welcome an early meeting with Trump, whether in Washington or during one of his overseas trips.These signals have fueled analysis that great power diplomacy reminiscent of the Cold War is returning, along with the risk of “great power collusion.” In its recently released National Security Strategy (NSS), the Trump administration avoided the language of “great power competition” used during Trump’s first term and the Biden administration. Instead, it framed U.S. policy toward China around building mutually beneficial economic relations. This marks a sharp departure from earlier strategies that emphasized resisting China’s challenge.The document appears to suggest a tacit division of spheres of influence, treating the Western Hemisphere as an American domain while implicitly acknowledging parts of Asia as within China’s orbit. Hegseth reinforced that impression in recent remarks at a forum where he spoke of a U.S.-China “balance of power,” a term central to describing U.S.-Soviet relations during the Cold War. The comment prompted speculation that Washington may be coming to accept a bipolar order between the United States and China. Analysts noted that compared with the first-term NSS, the latest strategy sends what they described as a more accommodating message to Beijing.Seen through this lens, Prime Minister Takaichi’s comments on Taiwan may have appeared excessive from Washington’s perspective. Reports that Trump advised her in a phone call to lower her profile on Taiwan therefore remain plausible, despite official denials from Tokyo.This shift in U.S. strategy is not a distant concern for Korea, another key Asian ally. Seoul has long worried that U.S. Forces Korea could be drawn into a Taiwan contingency, entangling Korea against its will. That concern explains Korea’s sensitivity to the Trump administration’s push for greater strategic flexibility for U.S. troops stationed on the peninsula.Now, with Trump’s second-term NSS and the recent Japanese experience in mind, anxieties about alliance abandonment are resurfacing. The question being quietly asked is whether Washington would truly risk a nuclear threat to New York from North Korea in order to defend Seoul. Whether by coincidence or design, the new NSS does not mention North Korea even once.The German magazine Der Spiegel recently reported that French President Emmanuel Macron warned European leaders in a private call on Dec. 1 that the United States could betray Ukraine, leaving President Volodymyr Zelensky in grave danger. If a crisis were to erupt over Taiwan or on the Korean Peninsula, is there any guarantee that leaders in Seoul and Tokyo would not find themselves voicing similar fears, worrying about U.S.-China collusion and contemplating survival on their own?