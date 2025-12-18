Livestreamed policy briefings walk a fine line

President Lee Jae Myung’s decision to broadcast ministry briefings live for the first time has produced both tension and noise. The format allows the public to hear the president’s words and sense the atmosphere in real time. It also carries risks. Off-the-cuff or insufficiently refined remarks can easily create misunderstanding or confusion. Lee joked that some viewers found the broadcasts “more entertaining than Netflix,” but the string of awkward moments has also left much of the public feeling fatigued.On Wednesday, an unexpected public dispute erupted between the president and Lee Hak-jae, chief of Incheon International Airport Corporation. The president said he had seen online comments claiming that because the Korea Customs Service and the airport operator signed a memorandum of understanding, the airport authority should be responsible for cracking down on illegal foreign currency outflows. He went on to accuse the airport corporation head of acting out of “a thief’s mentality.” The airport chief quickly pushed back on Facebook, saying the legal responsibility lies with the customs service and that the airport merely cooperates under the memorandum of understanding. That the two would publicly spar over their respective duties is itself troubling.The previous day’s briefing at the Ministry of Health and Welfare sparked controversy of a different kind. The president instructed officials to review whether hair loss treatments should be covered by national health insurance, saying many people now regard hair loss as "a matter of survival." Health Minister Jeong Eun-kyeong hesitated, citing the strain on insurance finances. According to the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the health insurance fund is expected to post a deficit next year and be fully depleted by 2033. Structural reform is urgently needed, including scaling back coverage for minor ailments, if deficits are to be contained. Adding a new benefit under such conditions is not a simple decision. Medical experts have also expressed discomfort with Lee’s suggestion to consider insurance incentives for ending life-sustaining treatment. Helping terminal patients make dignified choices is one thing. Allowing financial pressure to influence those decisions raises ethical concerns.Presidents have long used annual ministry briefings to outline broad policy directions, and that is appropriate. Excessive involvement in operational details, however, should be avoided. If the president issues one-way directives without respecting ministers’ and agency heads’ expertise, supporters may find it satisfying, but it does little to solve complex problems. Minimizing unintended consequences requires listening widely to specialists. Because every presidential remark carries social weight, extra caution is essential. It is worth asking whether these live broadcasts, intended to instill discipline in the civil service, may instead be amplifying unnecessary friction.