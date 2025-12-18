Defining the problem

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

On stage, students demonstrated how they built an automated recycling sorter. Once a sensor detected an object, a machine learning program distinguished cans from bottles, and a 3-D-printed five-axis robotic arm deftly placed it into the correct bin. A robotics expert seated nearby let out a low whistle. Another team attached accelerometers to a rocket. The students then adjusted the number and angle of its fins and shifted the center of gravity to identify variables that determine flight trajectories. These were not answers lifted from a textbook but results earned through dozens of trials, errors and revisions. The rocket they launched soon vanished from the camera’s view.In early July, I was contacted about an education program that allows students to pursue their own research topics. Sixty-two researchers and professors from research complexes served as mentors to 72 teams from general high schools for roughly 100 days. At the awards ceremony in late November, the Generation Z presenters spoke with a confidence that rivaled many graduate students.One team chose to create a hypothetical crewed Mars base. Having presented in this field at an international conference several years ago, I volunteered without hesitation to mentor these students. They absorbed ideas like sponges, aware that a Mars habitat must withstand radiation and extreme temperature swings and requires laboratories, control rooms, power units and farms, along with air locks to regulate pressure between interior and exterior spaces.The team designed a mission in which five crew members would live self-sufficiently, testing a closed ecological loop and examining the planet's effects on musculoskeletal and immune systems. The students built a 3-D model of the base. To safeguard crew health, they calculated daily caloric needs and balanced vitamins, minerals and protein intake with hydroponic crops and insects. When experts assessed their work as the first domestic study on nutritional design for a crewed Mars habitat, their faces lit up. I felt proud.Balancing classes, evening self-study sessions and exams, the students grew into aspiring researchers. Though Korea’s education system remains constrained by regressive structures — and that reality is hard to ignore — the experience offered a clear lesson.In an era shaped by artificial intelligence, the ability to define a problem will shape the future. This program made that insight tangible not only for the students but also for their mentor.