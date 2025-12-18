Thursday's fortune: A day for purposeful action

Tuesday’s outlook is largely positive, highlighting steady or improving finances, strong energy and moments of joy or connection for some signs, especially through family, relationships and purposeful action. A few signs are advised to move cautiously — guarding health, emotions or spending. Here is your fortune for Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025.💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East🔹 Share stories about your children or family with pride🔹 Something genuinely pleasing may occur🔹 A bright, refreshing day filled with good energy🔹 Ongoing projects may pick up momentum🔹 A side gig or useful opportunity could appear🔹 Actively and boldly pursue your goals🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South🔹 Recognize that today may truly be the best day🔹 Live with love and gratitude🔹 Focus on what you have rather than what you lack🔹 Maintain a positive mindset throughout the day🔹 Expect something meaningful or fulfilling🔹 Enjoy small but certain happiness🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West🔹 Be careful to avoid minor injuries🔹 Don’t rely too heavily on others🔹 Some things are too good to throw away, yet hard to use🔹 People do not fundamentally change🔹 Avoid overeating or drinking🔹 Be mindful to avoid losing or damaging items🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West🔹 Be mindful of your body and your limits🔹 Stop worrying about things that haven’t happened yet🔹 Avoid anger and refrain from interfering🔹 Don’t act from dominance or submission🔹 Bold personalities attract trouble — stay centered🔹 Reality may differ from your expectations🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 North🔹 Do not hesitate to cut ties where necessary🔹 A spouse may give more support than anyone else🔹 Regardless of ups and downs, your partner stands by you🔹 Even if something appeals to you, stay cautious🔹 Put yourself and your family first🔹 Cupid’s arrow may hit — giving or receiving🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West🔹 Don’t let age define your spirit🔹 Live boldly with confidence🔹 Money and good connections may align🔹 Don’t postpone what you can do today🔹 Your abilities may generate real gains🔹 Passion becomes your strongest asset🐴 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West🔹 Family is your most meaningful asset🔹 A sound body and mind are your greatest wealth🔹 Ongoing work may link to financial benefit🔹 Good fortune in money matters is rising🔹 People become valuable assets — build connections🔹 Expect improvements in financial luck🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South🔹 Wisdom gained from experience shines today🔹 You may teach or offer guidance to someone🔹 Release something old to make room for the new🔹 Better to lead modestly than chase status🔹 Play the supporting role, not the starring one🔹 Embrace a spirit of challenge🐵 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North🔹 Keep things simple instead of overthinking🔹 Don’t focus only on details — see the whole picture🔹 Give generously even to someone difficult🔹 Practice discreet kindness🔹 True strength comes from overcoming yourself🔹 Define and protect your own identity🐔 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 West🔹 Today’s wisdom deepens your insight🔹 Roles and people may align perfectly🔹 Aging brings refinement, not decline🔹 Growth is possible through collaboration🔹 Attend group efforts — unity creates momentum🔹 One team, one spirit — stay connected🐶 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 East🔹 Keep your body warm and avoid cold foods🔹 Speak less and listen more today🔹 Even when you close your eyes and mouth, keep your ears open🔹 Offer or receive help with balance🔹 Seek advice from someone experienced🔹 If you can’t avoid it, choose to enjoy it🐷 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South🔹 All paths eventually lead to the right place🔹 Happy news may reach you🔹 Follow what your heart desires🔹 Consider designing the next stage of your life🔹 A productive and upward-moving day🔹 Expect praise or uplifting words📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.