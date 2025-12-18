Thursday's fortune: A day for purposeful action
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 05:00
Tuesday’s outlook is largely positive, highlighting steady or improving finances, strong energy and moments of joy or connection for some signs, especially through family, relationships and purposeful action. A few signs are advised to move cautiously — guarding health, emotions or spending. Here is your fortune for Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025.
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Share stories about your children or family with pride
🔹 Something genuinely pleasing may occur
🔹 A bright, refreshing day filled with good energy
🔹 Ongoing projects may pick up momentum
🔹 A side gig or useful opportunity could appear
🔹 Actively and boldly pursue your goals
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 Recognize that today may truly be the best day
🔹 Live with love and gratitude
🔹 Focus on what you have rather than what you lack
🔹 Maintain a positive mindset throughout the day
🔹 Expect something meaningful or fulfilling
🔹 Enjoy small but certain happiness
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Be careful to avoid minor injuries
🔹 Don’t rely too heavily on others
🔹 Some things are too good to throw away, yet hard to use
🔹 People do not fundamentally change
🔹 Avoid overeating or drinking
🔹 Be mindful to avoid losing or damaging items
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Be mindful of your body and your limits
🔹 Stop worrying about things that haven’t happened yet
🔹 Avoid anger and refrain from interfering
🔹 Don’t act from dominance or submission
🔹 Bold personalities attract trouble — stay centered
🔹 Reality may differ from your expectations
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 North
🔹 Do not hesitate to cut ties where necessary
🔹 A spouse may give more support than anyone else
🔹 Regardless of ups and downs, your partner stands by you
🔹 Even if something appeals to you, stay cautious
🔹 Put yourself and your family first
🔹 Cupid’s arrow may hit — giving or receiving
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West
🔹 Don’t let age define your spirit
🔹 Live boldly with confidence
🔹 Money and good connections may align
🔹 Don’t postpone what you can do today
🔹 Your abilities may generate real gains
🔹 Passion becomes your strongest asset
🐴 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Family is your most meaningful asset
🔹 A sound body and mind are your greatest wealth
🔹 Ongoing work may link to financial benefit
🔹 Good fortune in money matters is rising
🔹 People become valuable assets — build connections
🔹 Expect improvements in financial luck
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Wisdom gained from experience shines today
🔹 You may teach or offer guidance to someone
🔹 Release something old to make room for the new
🔹 Better to lead modestly than chase status
🔹 Play the supporting role, not the starring one
🔹 Embrace a spirit of challenge
🐵 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Keep things simple instead of overthinking
🔹 Don’t focus only on details — see the whole picture
🔹 Give generously even to someone difficult
🔹 Practice discreet kindness
🔹 True strength comes from overcoming yourself
🔹 Define and protect your own identity
🐔 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 West
🔹 Today’s wisdom deepens your insight
🔹 Roles and people may align perfectly
🔹 Aging brings refinement, not decline
🔹 Growth is possible through collaboration
🔹 Attend group efforts — unity creates momentum
🔹 One team, one spirit — stay connected
🐶 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 East
🔹 Keep your body warm and avoid cold foods
🔹 Speak less and listen more today
🔹 Even when you close your eyes and mouth, keep your ears open
🔹 Offer or receive help with balance
🔹 Seek advice from someone experienced
🔹 If you can’t avoid it, choose to enjoy it
🐷 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 All paths eventually lead to the right place
🔹 Happy news may reach you
🔹 Follow what your heart desires
🔹 Consider designing the next stage of your life
🔹 A productive and upward-moving day
🔹 Expect praise or uplifting words
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
