Lee Kang-in subbed out with injury as PSG win Intercontinental Cup

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have captured their sixth trophy of 2025, though their Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in wasn't on the field to celebrate the club's latest victory.PSG defeated the Brazilian side CR Flamengo 2-1 on penalties in the final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of the Qatari capital Doha, on Wednesday.The Intercontinental Cup brings together the reigning club champions from the six FIFA confederations — Africa; Asia; Europe; North, Central America and the Caribbean; Oceania; and South America — with the European side receiving a bye to the final. PSG had the honor this time as the UEFA Champions League winners.This was PSG's sixth title this year, with their trophy haul also including Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, the Trophee des Champions, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup titles.Lee got the start in the midfield but was lifted in the 35th minute in favor of Senny Mayulu due to a left hamstring injury. Minutes earlier, Lee had gotten tangled up with Gonzalo Plata and fallen awkwardly. He limped off the field with the help of a team trainer.PSG grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 38th minute with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's goal before Jorginho converted the match-tying penalty for Flamengo in the 62nd minute.In the shootout, PSG goalkeeper Matvei Safonov played hero by stopping four consecutive penalties.Vitinha and Nuno Mendes converted their chances for PSG, and only Nicolas de la Cruz was successful for Flamengo as their first kicker, with Saul Niguez, Pedro, Leo Pereira and Luiz Araujo all getting denied by Safonov.