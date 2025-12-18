 Lee Kang-in subbed out with injury as PSG win Intercontinental Cup
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Lee Kang-in subbed out with injury as PSG win Intercontinental Cup

Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 11:16
Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain, left, battles Alex Sandro of CR Flamengo for the ball during the final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Dec. 17. [AFP/YONHAP]

Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain, left, battles Alex Sandro of CR Flamengo for the ball during the final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Dec. 17. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
French giants Paris Saint-Germain have captured their sixth trophy of 2025, though their Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in wasn't on the field to celebrate the club's latest victory.
 
PSG defeated the Brazilian side CR Flamengo 2-1 on penalties in the final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of the Qatari capital Doha, on Wednesday.
 

Related Article

 
The Intercontinental Cup brings together the reigning club champions from the six FIFA confederations — Africa; Asia; Europe; North, Central America and the Caribbean; Oceania; and South America — with the European side receiving a bye to the final. PSG had the honor this time as the UEFA Champions League winners.
 
This was PSG's sixth title this year, with their trophy haul also including Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, the Trophee des Champions, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup titles.
 
Lee got the start in the midfield but was lifted in the 35th minute in favor of Senny Mayulu due to a left hamstring injury. Minutes earlier, Lee had gotten tangled up with Gonzalo Plata and fallen awkwardly. He limped off the field with the help of a team trainer.
 
PSG grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 38th minute with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's goal before Jorginho converted the match-tying penalty for Flamengo in the 62nd minute.
 
In the shootout, PSG goalkeeper Matvei Safonov played hero by stopping four consecutive penalties.
 
Vitinha and Nuno Mendes converted their chances for PSG, and only Nicolas de la Cruz was successful for Flamengo as their first kicker, with Saul Niguez, Pedro, Leo Pereira and Luiz Araujo all getting denied by Safonov.

Yonhap
tags Korea Lee Kang-in PSG football Intercontinental Cup

More in Football

Lee Kang-in subbed out with injury as PSG win Intercontinental Cup

FIFA offers $60 World Cup tickets after fan backlash

Korea unlikely to play at home in lead-up to World Cup

Football legend's India tour gets off to 'Messi' start as disgruntled fans storm field, rip out stadium seats

Left-footer Lee Tae-seok on right track with Korean team thanks to European experience

Related Stories

Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang-in becomes first Korean footballer to score in a FIFA Club World Cup match

“가자, 중국인”, PSG 팬에게 인종차별 당한 이강인

PSG celebrates Hangul Day with Lee Kang-in special jersey release

'Come on, Chinese': PSG fan racially insults Lee Kang-in

Lee Kang-in finds his feet at Luis Enrique’s PSG
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)