Snowboarder Choi Gaon posts top qualifying score at World Cup

Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 11:26
Choi Gaon of Korea performs during the qualification stage of the women's halfpipe at the International Ski Federation World Cup in Copper Mountain, Colorado, on Dec. 17. [AFP/YONHAP]

Continuing her strong form ahead of her first Winter Olympics, Korean snowboarder Choi Gaon has topped the qualification stage in the women's halfpipe at her latest World Cup stop.
 
Choi earned 93 points to win Heat 2 in the qualification phase of the International Ski Federation Snowboard World Cup in Copper Mountain, Colorado, on Wednesday.
 

Choi, 17, is fresh off her first World Cup victory of the season — and her first in two years — in China last Friday, boosting her medal hopes at the Milan-Cortina Winter Games in February.
 
Two-time Olympic gold medalist and Korean American star Chloe Kim won Heat 1 with 90.33 points. The top five boarders from each of the two groups qualified for the final, scheduled for noon Friday.
 
Choi and Kim were the only two boarders in either group to score more than 90 points.
 
Kim did not compete in China last week when Choi reached the top of the podium. They have gone head-to-head at three previous World Cup events — in January 2024 in Laax, Switzerland, in January 2025 in the same Swiss town, and in February 2025 in Aspen, Colorado.
 
In the first one, Choi injured her back in the qualification stage and missed the final. In January this year, Kim finished first with 96.50 points and Choi ended in third place with 93.25 points.
 
In the following month, Kim once again held off Choi for the gold with 91.75 points, while Choi finished second with 88.75 points.
 
They also competed at the world championships in March this year in Engadin, Switzerland, with Kim being crowned the champion and Choi finishing in 12th place.

Yonhap
