Seoul shares close higher on eased AI bubble woes

Shares closed higher Friday as investors regained confidence in the AI sector, with slower-than-expected U.S. inflation data further boosting market sentiment. The won strengthened against the dollar.The benchmark Kospi gained 26.04 points, or 0.65 percent, to close at 4,020.55.Trade volume was moderate at 426 million shares worth 15.7 trillion won ($10.6 billion), with gainers outpacing losers 604 to 276.Foreigners sold a net 799.5 billion won worth of local shares, and individuals off-loaded a net 77.8 billion won. Institutions purchased a net 858 billion won.Investors cheered the latest earnings report from U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology, which beat market expectations, easing concerns about an AI bubble sparked by reports that Oracle is facing challenges in raising funds for its data center.Analysts said the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) for November, which rose just 2.7 percent from a year earlier, prompted investors to seek riskier assets, despite the data lacking full coverage due to the federal government shutdown."The slower-than-expected U.S. CPI data has led to hope over a rate cut [by the U.S. Federal Reserve]," Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities, said.Carmakers closed higher, with local industry leader Hyundai Motor increasing 2.21 percent to 288,500 won, and its smaller affiliate Kia rising 0.5 percent to 121,000 won. Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace surged 3.88 percent to 884,000 won.Leading search engine operator Naver moved up 2.17 percent to 235,500 won, and Kakao added 1.93 percent to 58,200 won.Top tech giant Samsung Electronics lost 1.21 percent to 106,300 won, while its local chipmaking rival SK hynix slipped 0.91 percent to 547,000 won. Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.13 percent to 379,000 won.The local currency was quoted at 1,476.3 won against the greenback at 3:30 p.m., down 0.14 percent from the previous session's quote of 1,478.3 won.Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, ended lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys gained 4.3 basis points to 3.01 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds added 4.4 basis points to 3.24 percent.Yonhap