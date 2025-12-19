 Samsung unveils Exynos 2600 mobile chip slated to power Galaxy S26 series
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samsung unveils Exynos 2600 mobile chip slated to power Galaxy S26 series

Published: 19 Dec. 2025, 16:06
Samsung Electronics' new mobile application processor, the Exynos 2600 [YONHAP]

Samsung Electronics' new mobile application processor, the Exynos 2600 [YONHAP]

 
Samsung Electronics revealed its new mobile application processor, the Exynos 2600, on its official website on Friday.
 
The Exynos 2600 is expected to power the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, slated for release early next year. It is a mobile system-on-chip (SoC) built using a two-nanometer gate-all-around (GAA) process.
 

Related Article

 
The chip was designed by the System LSI Business under Samsung Electronics’ Device Solutions division and will be manufactured by Samsung Foundry using its GAA-based two-nanometer node.
 
Application processors (AP) serve as the “brain” of smartphones, handling core computational tasks. The Exynos 2600 is the first mobile AP in the industry to apply a two-nanometer GAA process — a move seen as a glimpse into the company’s next-generation semiconductor strategy in the race for ultra-fine process leadership, according to Samsung Electronics.
 
Industry analysts say the Exynos 2600 is highly likely to be featured in the Galaxy S26 series.
 
The chip integrates a central processing unit (CPU), a neural processing unit (NPU) and a graphics processing unit (GPU) into a single chip. It adopts a 10-core configuration based on the latest architecture from British chip design firm Arm. 
 
Roh Tae-moon, acting head of Samsung Electronics' DX division, delivers a keynote speech at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 in New York on July 9. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Roh Tae-moon, acting head of Samsung Electronics' DX division, delivers a keynote speech at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 in New York on July 9. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

 
Samsung Electronics says this delivers up to 39 percent better CPU performance compared to the previous Exynos 2500. NPU capabilities have also been enhanced, with generative artificial intelligence processing performance improved by up to 113 percent.
 
Thermal management has also been upgraded. Samsung Electronics said it applied a heat path block structure — a first for its mobile SoCs — which reduces thermal resistance by up to 16 percent, helping maintain stable internal temperatures even during high-load tasks or prolonged use.
 
Camera and multimedia functions have also been improved. The Exynos 2600 supports image sensors up to 320 million pixels and features an AI-based visual perception system and Samsung’s proprietary APV codec, which enhances both recognition accuracy and image quality.
 
Samsung is scheduled to unveil the Galaxy S26 series at its Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event in the United States at the end of February next year.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
tags Korea Samsung Electronics Exynos 2600 Galaxy phones chip

More in Industry

Samsung unveils Exynos 2600 mobile chip slated to power Galaxy S26 series

Coupang removes clause exempting it from hacking liability after order from data protection agency

New AI data center projects give rise to hopes of regional development, more employment around Korea

TikTok to sell U.S. unit to investors, including Oracle and Silver Lake, to meet operation requirements

China–Japan row creates opening for Olive Young, Cosmax

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S series faces criticism over outdated chipset once again

[NEWS ANALYSIS] Samsung is losing ground in key businesses

Samsung DX chief shares vision of expanded AI in different form factors

Samsung Electronics unveils first 5-nanometer mobile processor

[NEWS ANALYSIS] Samsung plans Exynos revival with Galaxy S24 launch
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)