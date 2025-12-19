Samsung unveils Exynos 2600 mobile chip slated to power Galaxy S26 series
Published: 19 Dec. 2025, 16:06
Samsung Electronics revealed its new mobile application processor, the Exynos 2600, on its official website on Friday.
The Exynos 2600 is expected to power the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, slated for release early next year. It is a mobile system-on-chip (SoC) built using a two-nanometer gate-all-around (GAA) process.
The chip was designed by the System LSI Business under Samsung Electronics’ Device Solutions division and will be manufactured by Samsung Foundry using its GAA-based two-nanometer node.
Application processors (AP) serve as the “brain” of smartphones, handling core computational tasks. The Exynos 2600 is the first mobile AP in the industry to apply a two-nanometer GAA process — a move seen as a glimpse into the company’s next-generation semiconductor strategy in the race for ultra-fine process leadership, according to Samsung Electronics.
Industry analysts say the Exynos 2600 is highly likely to be featured in the Galaxy S26 series.
The chip integrates a central processing unit (CPU), a neural processing unit (NPU) and a graphics processing unit (GPU) into a single chip. It adopts a 10-core configuration based on the latest architecture from British chip design firm Arm.
Samsung Electronics says this delivers up to 39 percent better CPU performance compared to the previous Exynos 2500. NPU capabilities have also been enhanced, with generative artificial intelligence processing performance improved by up to 113 percent.
Thermal management has also been upgraded. Samsung Electronics said it applied a heat path block structure — a first for its mobile SoCs — which reduces thermal resistance by up to 16 percent, helping maintain stable internal temperatures even during high-load tasks or prolonged use.
Camera and multimedia functions have also been improved. The Exynos 2600 supports image sensors up to 320 million pixels and features an AI-based visual perception system and Samsung’s proprietary APV codec, which enhances both recognition accuracy and image quality.
Samsung is scheduled to unveil the Galaxy S26 series at its Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event in the United States at the end of February next year.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)