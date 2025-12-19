 TikTok signs deal to sell U.S. unit to investors, including Oracle, Silver Lake
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 19 Dec. 2025, 09:11
The TikTok logo is pictured in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020. [AP/YONHAP]

TikTok has signed a deal to sell its U.S. business to three U.S. investors — Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX — ensuring the popular social video platform can continue operating in the United States.
 
The deal is expected to close on Jan. 22, according to an internal memo seen by The Associated Press. CEO Shou Zi Chew said in the memo that ByteDance and TikTok have signed binding agreements with the three investors.
 

The new TikTok U.S. joint venture will be 50 percent held by a consortium of new investors, including Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX with 15 percent each. Another 30.1 percent will be held by affiliates of existing ByteDance investors and 19.9 percent will be retained by ByteDance, according to the memo.



