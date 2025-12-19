Korea to mandate facial recognition for opening new mobile numbers

Korea will make it mandatory for people to undergo facial recognition when opening a new mobile phone number, as part of efforts to root out illegally registered handsets used for scams, the Science Ministry said Friday.Under the plan, Korea will require the country's three mobile carriers, SK Telecom, KT, and LG U+, as well as mobile virtual network operators, to implement the additional verification step to prevent the activation of new numbers through identity theft.The announcement came after Korea unveiled a set of comprehensive measures to combat voice phishing scams in August, including tougher penalties for mobile carriers that fail to implement sufficient preventive measures."By comparing the photo on an identification card with the holder's actual face on a real-time basis, we can fully prevent the activation of phones registered under a false name using stolen or fabricated IDs," the ministry said in a release.The ministry noted that scammers will face more hurdles when activating new phones using information obtained through hacking attacks.The new policy will be officially implemented in March 2026, with a trial run beginning next week.The number of voice phishing scams reported stood at 21,588 as of November this year, with the total damage amounting to 1.13 trillion won ($760 million), surpassing the 1 trillion-won mark for the first time, the ministry added, citing a report from the police agency.Yonhap