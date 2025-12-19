From snowy décor to matcha cream-dipped strawberries, Korea’s Christmas cakes have it all
Published: 19 Dec. 2025, 07:00 Updated: 19 Dec. 2025, 08:00
-
- WOO JI-WON
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Each winter, bakeries, cafes and hotels across the country roll out innovative, never-before-seen cakes, testing just how far a single holiday theme can be reimagined.
Many businesses begin announcing their Christmas confection lineups in late November for reservation, and trend-chasers eager to secure the most Instagram-ready cakes book weeks in advance. At some cafes, Christmas week orders are already closed.
The practice of serving cake at Christmas — originally a Western ritual — took root in Korea during the 20th century and gradually cemented itself as a key way to celebrate the holiday.
Today, the classically served simple round cake topped with white icing has been replaced by confections in a wide range of shapes, colors and even textures. From sweater-shaped cakes that look fresh out of the closet to playful Santa characters and evermore luxurious creations made with premium ingredients, creativity spans the spectrum — all the while strawberries continue to flourish in their own way.
Texture takes center stage
This year, creativity has moved beyond color and shape to something more tactile: texture.
Recognizing the visual appeal, the same technique is applied to sweater-themed cakes. This mimics wool and gives the cakes a cozy, wintry feel.
At Cakeling, a cake shop in Hongdae, western Seoul, texture claims the spotlight, with much of its Christmas collection built around a soft, pillowy aesthetic. One of its Christmas cakes looks as if thick, plush threads in green, white, red and black have been carefully piled onto the surface.
Cakes with a sense of humor
While elegance still has its place, some cakes this year are leaning into humor, targeting the younger generation.
Even characters and themes not expected of Christmas are featured.
Pixel, a cake shop in Mangwon, western Seoul, incorporates a print technique into its Christmas creations. A realistic, grandfatherly Santa face is printed onto the cake, and whipped cream is used to sculpt his iconic flowing beard. A candle is placed where his mouth should be, creating the image of Santa puffing a cigarette.
Creativity with a cost
The themes and designs of Christmas cakes are always sure to turn heads, but another attention-grabbing aspect of this holiday tradition is the jaw-dropping price tags, especially at luxury hotels.
Walkerhill Hotel and Resort released a 380,000 won Lumiere Blanche cake featuring a white chocolate design inspired by a snowy village. Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas is offering Merry-Go-Round Melodie cakes priced at 350,000 won, which boast a chocolate-made merry-go-round, while Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is introducing Diamond Four Seasons Reef cake, priced at 300,000 won, which resembles a polished block of luxury chocolate.
What stands out across these offerings is chocolate's role as the star ingredient. To enhance both visual appeal and flavor, hotels are turning to high-quality chocolate. Fairmont Ambassador Seoul also uses house-made cacao chocolate in its Ange Blanc cake (128,000 won) and Choco Cake (98,000 won).
Steady seller: Strawberry
Despite all the experimentation, the classic strawberry cake remains a Christmas staple.
As winter's signature fruit, strawberries have always been a feature of holiday cakes. A whipped cream sponge layered with fresh, juicy strawberries offers a balance that is hard to beat.
For Christmas, Sungsimdang — the famed affordable bakery in Daejeon — released a new strawberry cake at its boutique. The 43,000-won cake features generous amounts of strawberries layered between sheets of chocolate, filled with trendy matcha cream and finished with an additional topping of fresh strawberries coated in syrup.
Even strawberries, however, are being reimagined. Some cakes are shaped like Christmas trees with strawberries lining the sides like ornaments. DDNB cafe in Goyang, Gyeonggi, released its Strawberry Waterfall Cake, which features strawberries cascading down the cake's surface.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)