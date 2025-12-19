 From snowy décor to matcha cream-dipped strawberries, Korea’s Christmas cakes have it all
From snowy décor to matcha cream-dipped strawberries, Korea’s Christmas cakes have it all

Sungsimdang Cake Boutique’s Christmas strawberry malcha cake [SCREEN CAPTURE]

During Christmas, Korean creativity really comes out to play — not just in spectacle, but in cake.
 
Each winter, bakeries, cafes and hotels across the country roll out innovative, never-before-seen cakes, testing just how far a single holiday theme can be reimagined.
 

Many businesses begin announcing their Christmas confection lineups in late November for reservation, and trend-chasers eager to secure the most Instagram-ready cakes book weeks in advance. At some cafes, Christmas week orders are already closed.
 
The practice of serving cake at Christmas — originally a Western ritual — took root in Korea during the 20th century and gradually cemented itself as a key way to celebrate the holiday.
 
A knit-woven scarf–inspired cake from Le Montblanc [SCREEN CAPTURE]

"In Korea, having cake at Christmas has really become a tradition," said Four Seasons Hotel's Exeutive Pastry Chef Steven Jin. "The focus is on a beautiful cake as the centerpiece."
 
Today, the classically served simple round cake topped with white icing has been replaced by confections in a wide range of shapes, colors and even textures. From sweater-shaped cakes that look fresh out of the closet to playful Santa characters and evermore luxurious creations made with premium ingredients, creativity spans the spectrum — all the while strawberries continue to flourish in their own way.
 
 
Texture takes center stage
 
This year, creativity has moved beyond color and shape to something more tactile: texture.
 
A Santa-shaped cake dusted with coconut powder to resemble freshly fallen snow, by Bakery Souslegui [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Bakery Cakeling's Snowman-shaped cakes dusted with coconut powders [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Among the innovative Christmas offerings seen across social media, cakes that look as if they've been dusted with freshly fallen snow are particularly prominent this year, evoking a romantic, white Christmas feel. They range from simple heart-shaped cakes to snowmen lightly coated in powder, as well as Santa figures finished with a snowy touch. Coconut powder is commonly used to achieve this effect.
 
Recognizing the visual appeal, the same technique is applied to sweater-themed cakes. This mimics wool and gives the cakes a cozy, wintry feel.
 
At Cakeling, a cake shop in Hongdae, western Seoul, texture claims the spotlight, with much of its Christmas collection built around a soft, pillowy aesthetic. One of its Christmas cakes looks as if thick, plush threads in green, white, red and black have been carefully piled onto the surface.
 
Cakeling’s Christmas cake resembling a pile of plush threads [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Le Montblanc, a patisserie in Itaewon, central Seoul, opts for a more structured, refined approach to texture with its Christmas edition cakes, which are made to look like knit-woven scarves. Decorated with holiday motifs such as snowflakes and Rudolph, they almost look too real — and too charming — to destroy with a fork.
 
 
 
Cakes with a sense of humor
 
While elegance still has its place, some cakes this year are leaning into humor, targeting the younger generation.  
 
Even characters and themes not expected of Christmas are featured.
 
Butterthings Christmas cakes featuring funny designs with guns [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Santa face cake available at bakery Pixel in Mapo District, western Seoul [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Butterthings, a cake shop in Gwangju, has a cake shaped like a brown duck with no facial expression donning a Santa outfit. In one hand, the duck holds a gift box, while in the other is a gun, which also serves as a candle. When lit, it appears as if the duck is firing a shot.  
 
Pixel, a cake shop in Mangwon, western Seoul, incorporates a print technique into its Christmas creations. A realistic, grandfatherly Santa face is printed onto the cake, and whipped cream is used to sculpt his iconic flowing beard. A candle is placed where his mouth should be, creating the image of Santa puffing a cigarette. 
 
Kickcat's Christmas cake featuring a pop-up window style message

Kickcat's Christmas cake featuring a pop-up window style message

Handwritten messages, which are popular among friends and couples, have also found their way into Christmas cake design. Hongdae cake shop Kickcat's latest Christmas cake resembles a pop-up window, complete with an "X" button, and a handwritten message asking, "Will you spend the rest of Christmas together?" with "Yes" and "No" option boxes.
 
 
Creativity with a cost
 
The themes and designs of Christmas cakes are always sure to turn heads, but another attention-grabbing aspect of this holiday tradition is the jaw-dropping price tags, especially at luxury hotels.
 
The Shilla Hotel's 500,000-won Christmas-edition cake [THE SHILA HOTEL]

The Shilla Hotel once again made headlines this year with its most expensive cake yet: a 500,000 won ($340) truffle cake, limited to just three per day. Made with 100 percent wild white truffles, it is 100,000 won more expensive than last year's black truffle offering.
 
Walkerhill Hotel and Resort released a 380,000 won Lumiere Blanche cake featuring a white chocolate design inspired by a snowy village. Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas is offering Merry-Go-Round Melodie cakes priced at 350,000 won, which boast a chocolate-made merry-go-round, while Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is introducing Diamond Four Seasons Reef cake, priced at 300,000 won, which resembles a polished block of luxury chocolate.
 
What stands out across these offerings is chocolate's role as the star ingredient. To enhance both visual appeal and flavor, hotels are turning to high-quality chocolate. Fairmont Ambassador Seoul also uses house-made cacao chocolate in its Ange Blanc cake (128,000 won) and Choco Cake (98,000 won).
 
 
Steady seller: Strawberry
 
Despite all the experimentation, the classic strawberry cake remains a Christmas staple.
 
As winter's signature fruit, strawberries have always been a feature of holiday cakes. A whipped cream sponge layered with fresh, juicy strawberries offers a balance that is hard to beat. 
 
Christmas strawberry cakes lined up on a table at Bakery Patacake [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Some bakeries specialize almost exclusively in strawberry cakes, drawing long lines for their generous strawberry portions and affordable prices. Kitchen 205, a Seoul bakery with locations in Hongdae and Songpa, released its Christmas cake — its popular strawberry farm cake with a simple wreath decoration on top.
 
For Christmas, Sungsimdang — the famed affordable bakery in Daejeon — released a new strawberry cake at its boutique. The 43,000-won cake features generous amounts of strawberries layered between sheets of chocolate, filled with trendy matcha cream and finished with an additional topping of fresh strawberries coated in syrup.
 
Even strawberries, however, are being reimagined. Some cakes are shaped like Christmas trees with strawberries lining the sides like ornaments. DDNB cafe in Goyang, Gyeonggi, released its Strawberry Waterfall Cake, which features strawberries cascading down the cake's surface.
 
Christmas croffle strawberry cakes from Orangette21 [SCREEN CAPTURE]

And who says cake needs sponge? At Orangette21 in Mangwon, croffles — croissant-waffle hybrids — replace traditional cake layers, with whipped cream and strawberries tucked in between. Their uneven design and varied colors only add to the charm, making imperfection more special than polish.
 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
