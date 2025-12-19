Meet the pastry chef behind Four Seasons Hotel Seoul's unconventional Christmas cakes
This year's Christmas cake collection at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul isn't playing by the holiday rule book — no trees, no gingerbread houses and not even a hint of the classic red and green color scheme.
Instead, one cake resembles a dome of strawberry ice cream, another takes the shape of an elegant bowl with delicate lines and the third resembles a polished block of luxury chocolate.
"When management hired me, they asked me to create something different from the market," the 31-year-old executive pastry chef said. "You won't find similar designs or flavors elsewhere. They are uniquely Four Seasons."
For the Christmas season, the hotel unveiled three cakes: Crystal Vanilla, made with slow-cooked smoked vanilla, layered with crunchy cacao nibs and finished with oabika for a smoky, sweet and subtly bitter note; Montblanc, a chestnut cake topped with delicate chestnut cream and cassis compote; and Diamond Four Seasons Leaf, a dark-chocolate mousse cake with black-truffle cream and crunchy cacao layers, finished with a crystal glaze.
For the Diamond Four Seasons Leaf, the most intricate of the three, development began eight months ago.
Hotel Christmas cakes, however, have in recent years drawn increasing attention — and criticism — for their high price tags, with one hotel releasing a 500,000 won ($370) cake this year. Four Seasons' Diamond Four Seasons Leaf is priced at 300,000 won.
Jin says the price reflects more than branding. "Premium ingredients, intricate craftsmanship and the growing demand for unique, experiential desserts all contribute to this shift." For the Diamond Four Seasons, he said it "goes far beyond traditional pastry."
Born in China, Jin's decade-long career has spanned France, Hong Kong and Macau, where he has served at restaurants totaling 13 Michelin stars. He's also earned a silver medal at the French Dessert Championships. He said the hotel's scale — coupled with the respect he had for the brand and the potential he saw in Korea — drew him to Seoul.
"[Four Seasons Hotel Seoul] sets an incredibly high standard for quality and creativity. Everything is designed to deliver a world-class guest experience," he said, adding, "Korea itself is a dream for a pastry chef."
"The respect for seasonality, the availability of exceptional local ingredients and the cultural appreciation for aesthetics create an environment where creativity can truly flourish."
"I can say it's the biggest place I've ever worked. It's a great experience, but it's not easy," he added.
Jin has introduced several new items to the hotel's menu in the past seven months: seasonal cake degustations such as its strawberry basil tart, afternoon tea selections and the hotel's famous summer bingsu series featuring Korean fruit. Seasonality and locality remain core values in his approach.
His signature pastry style, however, is the use of salt, herbs and spices. "Salt is a booster," he said. "It pushes ingredients to reveal their true character. Whether in pastry or savory dishes, salt enhances the natural taste of each component. Spices and herbs, on the other hand, add aromatic complexity and layers of flavor."
To better meet Korean tastes — which he realized tend toward less-sweet desserts — the hotel also uses minimal sugar. "[Koreans] prefer more natural flavors and seasonal, fresh fruits," he said. "A great fruit doesn't need excessive sugar, which is why most of our recipes contain less than 5 percent added sugar, and sometimes we use only honey as a natural sweetener."
Looking ahead to 2026, Jin plans to pursue "accessible luxury," offering cakes across three price tiers — entry, middle and luxury — to welcome a wider range of guests. Ultimately, his hope, he said, is "people line up for our cake." Starting in January, the hotel will also shift its seasonal ingredients to Jeju mandarin, Jeju organic honey and Korean white strawberries.
Christmas cakes are available for purchase at Confections by Four Seasons and can be reserved by calling the shop directly.
