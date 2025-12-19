 Nana reveals she's been carrying pepper spray since home robbery attempt
Nana reveals she's been carrying pepper spray since home robbery attempt

Published: 19 Dec. 2025, 15:59
Actor Nana waves to reporters during a press conference held at the Lotte Cinema Konkuk University branch in eastern Seoul on June 17. [YONHAP]

Actor Nana said she has started carrying pepper spray following a recent robbery attempt at her home.
 
In a video posted Thursday by Harper’s Bazaar Korea’s YouTube channel, in which the magazine interviews Nana and shows the actor introducing her self-care habits and recommended items, Nana named pepper spray as one of her recent must-haves.
 

Asked to share something she had recently purchased and wanted to recommend to fans, Nana held up the pepper spray and said, “I brought one of my personal items. After going through a major incident recently, I realized firsthand that I’m the only one who can protect myself.
 
“I hope there will never be a time when it’s needed,” she added, “but just in case a dangerous situation arises, I strongly recommend this pepper spray as an essential item to help protect yourself.”
 
Nana recently experienced a home invasion robbery. On Nov. 15, a man armed with a weapon broke into her home in Guri, Gyeonggi. Nana and her mother reportedly struggled with the intruder, subdued him and contacted police.
 
According to her agency, Nana’s mother was injured during the altercation and received treatment before regaining consciousness, while Nana also suffered injuries and was treated.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
