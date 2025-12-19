 Track star Joel Jin Nwamadi named a bell ringer for Seoul’s 2026 New Year’s Eve ceremony
Published: 19 Dec. 2025, 14:52
Joel Jin Nwamadi of Yecheon County's track team celebrates after crossing the finish line first in the men’s 200-meter final at the National Sports Festival at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Busan on Oct. 20. [NEWS1]

Joel Jin Nwamadi, a 19-year-old rising star in track and field relay events, has been selected as one of the bell ringers for Seoul’s 2026 New Year’s Eve ceremony.
 
The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on Thursday that 11 individuals have been selected to participate in the ceremony, which will take place on the night of Dec. 31 at Bosingak Pavilion in Jongno District, central Seoul. The final participants were selected through a review process from a short list of 114 citizens considered “role models in their respective fields.”
 

Citizen representatives ring the bell during the New Year’s Eve bell-ringing ceremony, with Seoul's mascot Hechi shown in the back, at Bosingak Pavilion in Jongno District, central Seoul, on the morning of Jan. 1. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

“I am honored to be invited to such a meaningful event that marks the end of the year and the beginning of a new one,” Nwamadi said. “In 2026, I will continue striving to become an athlete who can deliver hope to the public through even better performances.”
 
The city said Nwamadi was selected for “bringing hope and pride to the public,” citing his ability to convey messages of achievement and overcoming challenges through sports.
 
The 2026 bell-ringing ceremony will feature 10 other participants, including a bus driver who saved lives, a longtime community volunteer and individuals who have made notable contributions in culture, the arts, science and sports. Singers Sean and Yang Hee-eun were also named.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KO BONG-JUN [[email protected]]
