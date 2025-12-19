Christmas in Seoul: Four ways to celebrate the season in the city

Raise your own Blackpink members with new Tamagotchi toy to be released on Dec. 23

Meet the pastry chef behind Four Seasons Hotel Seoul's unconventional Christmas cakes

From snowy décor to matcha cream-dipped strawberries, Korea’s Christmas cakes have it all

Track star Joel Jin Nwamadi named a bell ringer for Seoul’s 2026 New Year’s Eve ceremony

Related Stories

Seoul to ring in New Year with a bell, music and giant shining orb

Le Sserafim to appear on U.S. show 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Greet the New Year in Korea with dazzling lights and performances

Seeing in the New Year: Great spots to watch the first sunrise of 2025

Seoul's safety bell gets kid-friendly facelift as concern grows over violence against young students