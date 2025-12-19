A Christmas truce, or the quiet power of song (KOR)

The episode known as the Christmas Truce took place on Christmas Eve in 1914, in the early months of World War I. Along one stretch of the Western Front, German soldiers in the trenches began to sing. “Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht, alles schläft, einsam wacht.” Hearing the melody drift across no man’s land, British troops soon joined in from the opposite side. “Silent night, holy night, all is calm, all is bright.”The song spread quickly. In two different languages, the same carol filled the battlefield.The hymn was “Silent Night” (1818), written by Austrian composer Franz Gruber. From the British perspective, it was a song in the enemy’s language. Yet it stirred no hostility among the soldiers who heard it. Sung in both German and English, the familiar melody instead summoned thoughts of loved ones left behind at home. For a brief moment, those who sang it found themselves in the same condition. On either side of the trenches were men who could not return home for Christmas.The song seemed to take flight through the open winter sky, stripping away their uniforms. It revealed the humanity hidden beneath full battle gear. This is a distinctive power of music: the ability to erase differences and bring forward what is shared.For a short time, there were no longer German soldiers or British soldiers. There were only men who wanted to go home. They ventured out of their trenches, set a football on the frozen ground and began to play. According to accounts passed down, the Germans won the match 3–2. But the score hardly matters. Life divides people by countless measures, yet song has a way of stitching together those who are otherwise separated.As the year draws to a close, people often find themselves gathered again after long intervals. When someone quietly begins to sing, “When the stormy sea grows calm, will you come today, across the distant water,” the awkwardness in the room can quickly dissolve. The line comes from “Yeonga,” a Korean song adapted from the New Zealand folk song “Pokarekare Ana.” How the melody first reached Korea is not certain, though it is often loosely linked to contacts around the time of the Korean War. What is clear is that the song later became familiar through a domestic album release and was widely sung by young people from the 1970s through the 1990s.It is easy to forget, but the quiet magic of song remains very much alive.크리스마스 휴전(Christmas Truce)이라 불리는 사건은 1914년 크리스마스이브에 벌어졌다. 1차 세계대전이 한창인 어느 전선의 참호에서 독일군 병사들이 노래를 시작한 게 발단이었다. “슈틸레 나흐트, 하일리게 나흐트, 알레스 슈틸, 아인잠 바흐트.” 그런데 그 노래를 듣자 영국군들도 뒤따라 노래하기 시작했다. “사일런트 나이트, 홀리 나이트, 올 이즈 캄, 올 이즈 브라이트.” 노래는 금세 전염되었다. 두 개의 다른 언어로 같은 노래가 전장에 가득 울려 퍼졌다.그 노래는 우리도 잘 아는 성탄절 노래 ‘고요한 밤, 거룩한 밤’이었다. 오스트리아 사람 프란츠 그루버가 지었으니 영국 입장에서는 적국의 말인 독일어 노래다. 하지만 ‘고요한 밤, 거룩한 밤’은 영국군 누구에게도 적의를 불러일으키지 않았다. 두 언어로 불리는 같은 노래는 오히려 고향에 두고 온 사랑하는 사람들을 생각나게 했다. 같은 노래를 부르며 모두가 같은 처지가 되었다. 이쪽이나 저쪽이나 성탄절인데도 집에 가지 못하는 불쌍한 남자들일 뿐이었다. 노래는 제 날개를 펼치고 뚫린 저 하늘로 날아다니며 그들의 군복을 벗겼다. 완전무장 안에 숨기고 있던 인간다움을 드러냈다. 차이를 지우고 같음을 드러내는 것, 음악 특유의 힘이다.이제 독일군·영국군은 없었다. 집에 가고 싶은 남자들은 공 하나를 던져놓고 축구를 하기 시작했다. 전해지는 바로는 3 대 2로 독일이 이겼다고 하지만, 승패가 뭐 그리 중요하겠는가. 노래가 총성을, 축구가 전투를 대신했다는 게 중요하다. 세상살이는 사람들을 여러 가지 기준으로 갈라놓지만, 노래는 서로 다른 사람들을 하나로 잇는다.한 해를 정리하는 연말, 오랜만에 모인 얼굴 중 누군가가 ‘비바람이 치던 바다, 잔잔해져 오면, 오늘 그대 오시려나, 저 바다 건너서….’ 이렇게 부르면 금세 서먹하던 마음이 녹아내릴 것이다. 잊고 살았지만 노래엔 그 마법 같은 힘이 여전하다.