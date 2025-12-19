Coupang hearing only fueled public anger. Accountability must follow. (KOR)

The government is stepping up its response to the massive data breach involving Coupang. On Dec. 18, authorities announced the formation of a pan-government task force bringing together the Ministry of Science and ICT, the Personal Information Protection Commission and the police to jointly investigate the incident. The task force will also discuss measures to protect users and strengthen Coupang’s accountability. At a National Assembly hearing the previous day, lawmakers even raised the possibility of suspending Coupang’s operations. Alongside discussions of sanctions, finding ways to ease Coupang’s dominance across the retail industry has become an urgent task.At the heart of the controversy is Coupang’s attitude. Despite an unprecedented leak of personal data affecting some 34 million users, the company has remained dismissive. Bom Kim (Kim Beom-seok), Coupang’s chair, refused to appear before the National Assembly, citing scheduling difficulties as the head of a global company. In his place, newly appointed CEO Harold Rogers attended the hearing. He struggled to respond to questions due to language barriers and trivialized the proceedings by saying the only Korean word he knew was “mother-in-law.” The hearing did little more than inflame public anger.Such an approach would not have worked in the United States. When companies face serious social controversies, it is standard practice for top executives to appear before Congress and explain themselves. Mark Zuckerberg did so after Facebook’s data breach. Jeff Bezos did not evade hearings involving Amazon. When Toyota faced a massive recall in 2010, then-CEO Akio Toyoda personally apologized and pledged corrective action.Rogers’ remark that “this type of data leak does not violate U.S. law” was especially troubling, reflecting a failure to grasp the gravity of the situation. If this attitude persists, the government should impose strict accountability using every applicable legal framework, including the Information and Communications Network Act and the Personal Information Protection Act. This is not the first controversy surrounding Coupang. In October 2020, a worker in his 20s died of a heart attack at a Coupang logistics center, prompting allegations that the company sought to conceal or downplay harsh working conditions. The case escalated into legal disputes. Recently disclosed internal messenger chats have further fueled criticism by suggesting deceptive responses by Kim at the time.Coupang’s arrogance stems from its dominant position in the retail market. Government regulations such as restrictions on holiday operations weakened domestic retailers, inadvertently strengthening the market power of Coupang, a U.S.-based company. It is time to pursue institutional solutions to curb the harms of monopoly, including revising the Distribution Industry Development Act. Only when consumers can enjoy genuine freedom of choice without relying on a single platform can abuses by dominant firms be checked. The system must make clear that companies that lose public trust have no place in the market.쿠팡 개인정보 유출 사태를 둘러싼 정부 대응이 본격화하고 있다. 정부는 어제(18일) 과학기술정보통신부·개인정보보호위원회·경찰 등이 참여하는 범정부 태스크포스(TF)를 구성해 조사와 수사를 공동으로 진행하고, 이용자 보호 대책과 쿠팡의 책임 강화를 논의하겠다고 밝혔다. 전날 열린 국회 청문회에서는 영업정지까지 거론됐다. 제재 논의와 함께 유통산업 전반에서 쿠팡 독점체제를 완화할 방안도 더 미룰 수 없는 과제가 됐다.문제의 본질은 쿠팡의 태도다. 쿠팡은 3400만 명에 달하는 이용자의 개인정보가 대규모로 유출된 초유의 사태 앞에서도 끝내 무성의로 일관했다. 김범석 쿠팡 의장은 “글로벌 기업의 최고경영자라 일정이 어렵다”는 이유로 국회 출석을 거부했다. 그를 대신해 취임 직후 청문회에 출석한 해럴드 로저스 대표는 언어 장벽 탓에 원활한 질의응답조차 하지 못했고, “아는 한국어는 장모님 정도”라는 발언으로 청문회를 희화화했다. 국민의 화만 돋운 청문회였다.미국이라면 이런 방식이 통했을 리 없다. 기업에 중대한 문제가 발생하면 최고경영자(CEO)가 직접 의회에 출석해 해명하는 것이 상식이다. 페이스북 개인정보 유출 사태 당시 마크 저커버그가 그랬고, 아마존의 제프 베이조스 역시 청문회를 회피하지 않았다. 2010년 토요타 리콜 사태 때도 도요다 아키오 사장이 직접 사과하고 재발 방지를 약속했다.더구나 로저스 대표가 “이러한 유형의 정보 유출은 미국 법령 위반이 아니다”고 말한 것은 사안의 중대성을 외면한 인식이다. 이런 태도가 지속되는 한 정부는 정보통신망법과 개인정보보호법 등 모든 법 체계를 동원해 엄중히 책임을 물어야 한다. 쿠팡을 둘러싼 논란은 이번이 처음도 아니다. 2020년 10월 쿠팡 물류센터에서 일하던 20대 청년 근로자가 심근경색으로 숨진 사건을 둘러싸고 사측이 고강도 노동 실태를 은폐·축소하려 했다는 의혹은 법적 공방으로 번졌다. 특히 최근 드러난 메신저 대화록은 당시 김 의장의 기만적 대응 정황을 뒷받침하며 논란에 불을 지피고 있다.쿠팡의 오만한 태도는 유통산업에서 차지하고 있는 독점적 지위에서 비롯된 것이다. 정부는 휴일 영업 제한 등 각종 규제로 국내 토종 유통업체의 경쟁력을 약화했고, 그 결과 미국 기업인 쿠팡의 시장 지배력만 키워주는 역설을 초래했다. 유통산업발전법을 손질하는 등 쿠팡의 독점 폐해를 완화할 제도적 해법을 모색할 때다. 쿠팡에 의존하지 않고도 국민이 쇼핑의 자유를 누릴 수 있는 시장 환경이 조성돼야 독점 기업의 횡포도 견제할 수 있다. 국민 신뢰를 잃은 기업은 설 자리가 없다는 점을 제도로 분명히 보여줘야 한다.