More in K-pop

SM Entertainment’s audition site wins two grand prizes at Web Award Korea

G-Dragon to release ‘Too Bad’ remix Saturday afternoon, new version could be part of MMA show

G-Dragon, Jennie lead star-studded lineup for 17th Melon Music Awards

Boy band TXT's Yeonjun voted 'artist who would look best in hanbok' on K-pop voting platform

Min Hee-jin's ex-boyfriend behind K-pop agency that signed NewJeans during ADOR dispute