G-Dragon to release ‘Too Bad’ remix Saturday afternoon, new version could be part of MMA show
Published: 19 Dec. 2025, 16:00 Updated: 19 Dec. 2025, 16:17
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Singer G-Dragon is set to release a remix for his song “Too Bad” in collaboration with Norwegian DJ and producer Alan Walker on Saturday, agency Galaxy Corporation said Friday.
The original song, released as the lead track for G-Dragon’s third solo full-length album “Übermensch,” features U.S. rapper and singer-songwriter Anderson .Paak.
The agency teased that G-Dragon may perform the remix version at the 2025 Melon Music Awards (MMA), also slated to take place on Saturday. It will be the first time in a decade that G-Dragon performs at the MMA.
G-Dragon debuted as a member of boy band Big Bang in 2006. The singer is known for songs “Heartbreaker” (2009), “That XX” (2012), “Crooked” (2013) and “Power” (2024).
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)