SM Entertainment’s audition site wins two grand prizes at Web Award Korea
Published: 19 Dec. 2025, 18:02
SM Entertainment’s official audition website won two accolades at the annual Web Award Korea this year, the agency said Friday.
SMTown Audition received the overall grand prize in the mobile web category as well as the grand prize in the culture and events category at the awards ceremony held on Thursday.
SMTown Audition was revamped this year ahead of its global launch, with registration opening on Dec. 1. The website improved language support in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, as well as a better mobile user experience.
“This renewal represents SM’s gateway to finding new faces to lead the global K-pop trend,” the agency said in a statement. “Our goal was to establish a digital platform that would be accessible to talent from all over the world.”
The Web Award Korea recognizes websites and mobile apps that have shown “innovative and outstanding feats” each year. Winners are chosen based on a panel of approximately 4,000 experts in academia, journalism and business.
The 2026 SM Global Audition will take place offline starting in Busan on Jan. 10, 2026, and will expand to other cities in Korea, Thailand, China, Japan, the United States and Australia.
