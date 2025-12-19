Korean Actors Association retracts false report of Yoon Seok-hwa's death
Published: 19 Dec. 2025, 09:43 Updated: 19 Dec. 2025, 11:14
The Korean Actors Association on Friday falsely reported the death of actor Yoon Seok-hwa, only to retract the statement later that day.
In a subsequent statement sent to the press, the association said, “We urgently correct that the news of Yoon’s death is not true.”
Earlier that day, at around 5 a.m., the association issued a press release stating that Yoon had died at approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday in the presence of her family.
“The actor is currently in critical condition due to a brain tumor but has been confirmed to still be breathing under the care of her family,” the association later clarified. Yoon’s children, who reside in Britain, are reportedly staying by her side.
“We deeply apologize to Yoon’s family and her fans for causing confusion by releasing unverified information,” the association said. “We feel a deep sense of responsibility for the pain this has caused, especially to her family who are hoping for her recovery.”
Yoon debuted in 1975 and has been active in the musical and theater scene until her diagnosis with a malignant brain tumor in October 2022, after performing in the play “Hamlet” in July that year, and has been battling the illness since.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL
