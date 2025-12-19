Yoon Seok-hwa, renowned Korean theater star, dies at 69
Published: 19 Dec. 2025, 11:25
Yoon Seok-hwa, a veteran star of Korea’s theater scene, died at around 10 a.m. on Friday at the age of 69, theater sources confirmed.
In an October 2023 television interview, Yoon revealed that she had been battling a malignant brain tumor. The interview drew public sympathy as she appeared noticeably frail, having lost her front teeth as a result of surgery.
Born in Seoul in 1956, Yoon was one of the most influential figures in Korean theater as both an actor and director. She made her stage debut in 1975 with the play “Sweet Taste” (translated) and spent nearly five decades at the forefront of Korean performing arts.
From the 1980s through the early 2000s, Yoon was widely regarded as an icon of Korean theater — her name itself synonymous with the genre. In 1983, she translated and starred in “Agnes of God,” which became a long-running hit and drew more than 100,000 audience members, an unprecedented feat at the time.
Other major works included “A Song for One” (translated, 1989), “Psyche” (translated, 1991) and “Princess Deokhye” (translated, 1995). She won the Baeksang Arts Awards for best female actor in theater four times.
Her 1992 monodrama “A Letter to My Daughter” (translated), staged at the Sanwoollim theater in Mapo District, western Seoul, sold out its entire run and became legendary for redefining the potential of small-theater productions.
Yoon also left a lasting mark on Korea’s musical theater scene. She originated the title role in the 1995 premiere of the original musical “The Last Empress,” shaping the definitive portrayal of Empress Myeongseong (1851-1895) with dignity, resolve and emotional depth. The musical later became the first Korean and Asian original production to be staged on Broadway, drawing more than 2 million viewers across over 1,300 performances.
She appeared in popular musicals such as “Nunsense” (2001) and “42nd Street” (2004) and also worked as a director and translator. She won the Korea Musical Awards’ best director prize in 2004 for “Saturday Night Fever.”
Yoon occasionally appeared in film and television. She shaved her head for a realistic portrayal of a cancer patient in the 2011 film “Spring, Snow.” Her later appearances included SBS’s “The Penthouse: War in Life” (2021) and Netflix’s “Remarriage & Desires” (2022).
Beyond performing, Yoon was deeply involved in nurturing Korea’s performing arts ecosystem. She became publisher of the monthly performing arts magazine “Auditorium” in 1999 and founded a small theater in the Daehangno neighborhood in Jongno District, central Seoul, in 2002, which she operated for 17 years.
In 2007, Yoon publicly acknowledged fabricating her academic background amid a broader scandal over false credentials in the cultural sector, admitting she had never attended Ewha Womans University as previously claimed. In a 2008 interview, she said the episode ultimately allowed her to feel “liberated.”
A wake will be held at the Yonsei Severance Hospital Funeral Hall in Seodaemun District, western Seoul. She is survived by her husband and two children.
