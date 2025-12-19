넷플릭스 ‘피지컬: 아시아’ 몽골팀, 한국 시청자들의 마음을 사로잡다”
Published: 19 Dec. 2025, 10:30
'I just love them': Team Mongolia from Netflix's 'Physical Asia' wins heart from Korean audiences
넷플릭스 ‘피지컬: 아시아’ 몽골팀, 한국 시청자들의 마음을 사로잡다”
Wednesday, December 10, 2025
When Netflix’s “Physical: Asia” — an Olympic-like tournament where teams from eight countries from the Asia-Pacific region compete against each other in strength and endurance challenges — first premiered, few expected Team Mongolia would become the breakout favorites.
endurance: 지구력, 오래 버티는 능력, 끝까지 버티는 체력
breakout favorite: 의외의 화제 주인공
넷플릭스 예능 시리즈 "피지컬: 아시아"는 아시아·태평양 지역 8개국의 팀이 힘과 지구력을 겨루는 올림픽식 토너먼트 예능으로, 첫 공개 당시만 해도 몽골팀이 가장 큰 화제의 주인공이 될 것이라고 예상한 사람은 많지 않았다.
However, soon after the show debuted, social media was flooded with comments, hashtags and even video edits featuring the Mongolian athletes, ranging from fan art to detailed breakdowns of the contestants’ skills.
was flooded with ~ : ~가 쏟아졌다.
breakdown: 세부 분석, 정밀 분석
그러나 프로그램이 공개되자마자 소셜 미디어에는 몽골 선수들을 향한 댓글과 해시태그, 팬 아트부터 선수들의 기량을 분석한 영상물까지 수많은 콘텐트가 쏟아졌다.
In addition, even casual interactions between the Mongolian and Korean contestants were enough to spark online buzz.
spark: 불러 일으키다, 촉발하다, 유발하다.
buzz: 화제, 관심
또한 몽골 선수들과 한국 선수들의 사소한 교류조차 온라인에서 큰 화제가 됐다.
Amotti from Team Korea recently uploaded a collaboration video on his personal YouTube channel with Team Mongolia’s leader Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan and Team Australia’s Eddie Williams, which went viral on his channel. The clip has now reached nearly 2 million views, roughly four times higher than the views on his other “Physical: Asia”— related content.
collaboration: 협업, 함께 한
went viral: 폭발적으로 반응을 얻다.
한국팀 아모띠는 최근 자신의 유튜브 채널에 몽골팀 리더 어르헝바야르 바야르사이항, 호주팀 에디 윌리엄스와 함께 한 협업 영상을 올렸는데, 해당 영상은 그의 채널에서 폭발적으로 인기를 끌며 조회 수가 200만회에 육박했다. 그의 다른 "피지컬: 아시아" 관련 영상보다 약 4배나 높은 수치다.
The video’s comments also flooded in, many mentioning Mongolia and urging the Korean contestant to visit the country after Bayarsaikhan gifted Amotti a bottle of Mongolian vodka and silver shot glasses. Korean viewers later learned that this gesture represents respect and friendship in Mongolian culture.
urging ~ to ~: ~에게 ~하라고 권하며
gesture: 호의의 표시, 행동
해당 영상에는 댓글도 쏟아졌는데, 많은 이들이 몽골을 언급하며 아모띠에게 몽골을 방문해 보라고 권했다. 바야르사이항이 아모띠에게 몽골 보드카와 은 술잔을 선물한 장면을 봐서다. 이후 한국 시청자들은 이 행동이 몽골 문화에서 존중과 우정을 의미한다는 사실을 알게 됐다.
Fans also playfully advocated for Korean wrestler Jang Eun-sil and Mongolian MMA fighter Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhu to date, after he posted an Instagram story showing interest in her. Their actual in-person meeting clip in Mongolia later surpassed 8 million views on Instagram.
advocat for: 지지하다, 응원하다, 밀어주다
showing interest in: 관심을 보이다, 관심을 드러내다
몽골 MMA 파이터 엥흐어르걸 바타르후가 한국 레슬링 선수 장은실에게 호감을 드러내는 인스타그램 스토리를 올린 뒤, 장은실과 바타르후를 이어보려는 응원도 있었다. 두 사람의 실제 몽골 현지 만남 영상은 인스타그램 조회 수 800만 회를 돌파했다.
Interest, moreover, soon expanded beyond the show and its cast, with some viewers posting inquiries about traveling to Mongolia after watching it.
inquiry: 문의, 질의
관심은 자연스럽게 프로그램과 출연진을 넘어 확장되며, 일부 시청자는 프로그램 시청 후 몽골 여행에 대해 문의하는 글을 올리기도 하였다.
All this led the streamer to put together a spinoff, “Physical: Welcome to Mongolia,” which follows Team Korea leader Kim Dong-hyun and Amotti as they travel through Mongolia on an itinerary created by Bayarsaikhan himself. Mongolian circus artist Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir is also set to appear in the upcoming spinoff, which will be released on Christmas Eve.
itinerary: 여행 일정/일정표
이 같은 열풍 끝에 넷플릭스는 스핀 오프 "피지컬: 웰컴 투 몽골"를 제작한다고 발표하였다. 해당 프로그램은 한국팀 리더 김동현과 아모띠가 바야르사이항이 직접 짠 일정에 따라 몽골 곳곳을 여행하는 내용을 담는다. 몽골 서커스 아티스트 라그바오치르 에르데네오치르도 출연하며, 크리스마스 이브에 공개된다.
It is evident that Team Mongolia's respectful attitudes, calm demeanor and undeniable physical dominance have won the hearts of Korean viewers, but there might be more to this support beyond merely appreciating the competition.
demeanor: (말투와 표정을 포함한 전체적인) 태도, 겉으로 드러나는 모습
merely: 단순히, 그저
몽골팀의 예의 바른 태도와 차분한 모습, 압도적인 피지컬은 분명 한국 시청자들의 마음을 사로잡았지만, 단순히 경기력 만으로 설명하기에는 더 깊은 이유가 있어 보인다.
Quiet but strong
조용하지만 강한 팀
Team Mongolia entered the show as somewhat of an underdog at the beginning of the show, with much of the early spotlight focused on Australia and Japan. For Korean viewers in particular, interest was naturally directed toward the longtime Korea-Japan rivalry, a dynamic shaped by cultural and historic context. As a result, Mongolia wasn’t able to attract the same level of attention at first.
somewhat of ~: 일종의, 나름의, 어느 정도 ~ 같은
underdog: 열세팀, 도전자
몽골팀은 초반에는 다소 언더독으로 평가되었다. 초기 관심은 호주와 일본 팀에 쏠렸고, 특히 한국 시청자들은 오래된 한일 경쟁 구도에 자연스럽게 주목했다. 이런 이유로 몽골은 처음에는 큰 주목을 받지 못했다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
