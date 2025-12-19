Fate of 'The Second Signal' still up in the air as broadcaster decides how to handle Cho Jin-woong controversy
Published: 19 Dec. 2025, 19:16 Updated: 19 Dec. 2025, 19:26
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
The fate of tvN drama “The Second Signal,” (translated) starring recently retired actor Cho Jin-woong, still remains uncertain as the broadcaster said Friday it is still seeking the “best possible solution” amid public scrutiny over Cho’s past juvenile offense records.
“’The Second Signal’ is the result of the collective efforts of numerous staff members, actors and industry insiders, from planning through production,” it said in a statement.
“To uphold the values of ‘Signal,’ though it might take some time, and we will devote every effort to finding the best possible solution for both the project and its viewers.”
The series is the second season of tvN’s hit 2016 drama “Signal,” which was scheduled to air next year.
Scripted by star screenwriter Kim Eun-hee and starring A-listers such as Kim Hye-soo and Lee Je-hoon, the drama was one of the most anticipated projects for the broadcasters scheduled for next year. Its release, however, is up in the air after reports surfaced earlier this month that Cho had a juvenile offense record which included sexual assault and theft. The actor subsequently announced his retirement from acting.
“‘The Second Signal’ is a project that has been prepared with great care, with the aim of a summer 2026 release, as a heartfelt response to viewers who have waited for it for the past 10 years,” its broadcaster added.
“We fully understand and deeply empathize with the disappointment and concerns of our audience in light of the current situation, and we share these sentiments with a heavy heart.”
Local media outlet Dispatch reported on Dec. 5 that Cho committed multiple offenses when he was a minor, including sexual assault and theft. Following his offenses, it was also claimed that he went to juvenile detention.
Cho agency, Saram Entertainment, confirmed the following day that Cho’s past wrongdoings. However, it denied his sexual assault allegations.
On the same day, the actor also announced his retirement from the entertainment industry, saying that he would put “a period on his path as an actor.”
The two Dispatch reporters who first broke the story on Cho Jin-woong’s past juvenile offenses recently had a complaint filed against them by lawyer Kim Kyung-ho at Hoin Law. The lawyer stated on Dec. 7 that he filed the complaint on suspicion of violating the Juvenile Act. The case has been sent to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.
Cho, whose real name is Cho Won-joon, debuted in 2004 with film “Once Upon a Time in High School.” His stage name was widely known to be his father’s name. He appeared in numerous hit projects, such as “The Admiral: Roaring Currents” (2014) and “Assassination” (2015).
The actor recently narrated SBS’s four-episode documentary “War on Crime,” but the broadcaster later replaced his narration with that of actor Jang Hyun-sung. However, the first episode had already aired with Cho’s voice.
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)