Rain, cold snap forecast for Korea over weekend, white Christmas unlikely
Published: 19 Dec. 2025, 18:42
Forecasters predict a low chance of a white Christmas next week as Korea will see rain across much of the country this weekend before temperatures drop sharply, bringing a brief cold snap, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said Friday.
Scattered rain will begin early Saturday in central regions, the Jeolla provinces and Jeju Island, spreading to parts of South Gyeongsang and western North Gyeongsang later in the morning, the weather agency said. The rain will stop by late afternoon in central areas and by night in southern regions.
Most areas will receive less than 5 millimeters (0.2 inches) of precipitation.
Mild southwesterly winds will push temperatures above seasonal averages nationwide while rain falls. After the rain, cold air from the north will move in overnight, causing temperatures to drop sharply.
In Seoul, the morning low on Sunday is expected to fall to minus 3 degrees Celsius (26.6 degrees Fahrenheit), down 12 degrees from the previous day’s high of 9 degrees Celsius. Strong winds could make it feel colder.
"Temperatures will drop significantly as the country comes under the influence of a continental high-pressure system expanding after the precipitation," said Lee Chang-jae, a forecast analyst at the KMA.
"Areas that received rain may face hazardous conditions such as icy roads and black ice as temperatures fall, so drivers and pedestrians should exercise caution.”
Temperatures will fall further on Monday, the winter solstice, with the cold snap expected to peak. Seoul’s morning low is forecast at minus 5 degrees Celsius, colder than the seasonal average of 0.5 degrees.
Rain is also expected ahead of Christmas next Thursday. A low-pressure system will bring cloudy skies and rain nationwide on Tuesday and Wednesday.
With temperatures remaining above seasonal levels, precipitation will fall as rain across most regions, while snow may mix in only in Gangwon and high-altitude areas.
Snow is also unlikely on Christmas Day. "After the low-pressure system passes, high pressure will expand again, bringing generally clear weather," Lee said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHON KWON-PIL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)