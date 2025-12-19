Boy band TXT's Yeonjun voted 'artist who would look best in hanbok' on K-pop voting platform
Published: 19 Dec. 2025, 10:00
- YOON SEUNG-JIN
Boy band Tomorrow X Together member Yeonjun has been selected as “the artist who would look best in hanbok,” according to the K-pop voting platform Picnic. Hanbok is a traditional Korean outfit.
The poll ran from Nov. 21 to Dec. 5. Fans from 175 countries voted for the artist they believed would best pull off a hanbok in the winter.
Yeonjun topped the list with 18,075 votes. ZeroBaseOne’s Sung Han-bin ranked second with 16,646 votes, followed by Riize’s Sungchan with 16,364 votes.
Since his debut, Yeonjun has established himself as a fashion icon, beginning with a collaboration with designer brand UL:KIN, according to Picnic. His first solo album, “No Labels: Part 01,” was released on Nov. 7 and quickly entered the top 10 on the Billboard 200 charts.
“This poll goes beyond a simple preference for style. [It] reflects fans’ cultural expectations and the new images they hope to see from artists,” Picnic said in its press release. “We will continue to expand our fan-inclusive content by including diverse themes that connect tradition and modernity.”
In collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily, Picnic hosts weekly polls on various topics related to K-pop artists.
