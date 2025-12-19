Stray Kids' Hyunjin best suited to make Christmas-themed solo album, fans say

Hyundai Motor Chung Mong-Koo Global Scholarship to reduce number of application cycles, eligible fields

Personal data of over 1,000 SNU students exposed for nearly 2 years, including whether they snore

Boy band TXT's Yeonjun voted 'artist who would look best in hanbok' on K-pop voting platform

Related Stories

Tomorrow X Together's Yeonjun to release solo album in November

Tomorrow X Together to release special content for 6th anniversary of debut

Tomorrow X Together to release limited-edition 'Love Language' physical album

Tomorrow X Together set to become the first K-pop act at AXE Ceremonia in Mexico

Tomorrow X Together earns two gold certifications in the U.S.