N. Korea's Kim attends opening for regional factories in western Jangyon County

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended the ceremony to inaugurate new factories in Jangyon County, completed under his signature regional development policy, state media said Friday.Kim cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony the previous day and toured the factories in South Hwanghae Province, where he sampled wheat paste, soy sauce and other products, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.The visit came just three days after Kim attended the inauguration of a new industrial complex in Kangdong County, just outside Pyongyang, on Monday, accompanied by his wife and daughter.North Korea has been holding inauguration ceremonies for regional factories across the country as it accelerates the implementation of Kim's signature regional development drive aimed at reducing the urban-rural gap.The country is expected to publicize the results of the policy at the upcoming ninth party Congress early next year.Speaking at the ceremony, Kim highlighted self-reliance."When we strenuously explore the path toward development and prosperity [...] and make courageous efforts under the uplifted banner of self-reliance, there will be no unachievable ideal and a socialist paradise can surely be built," he said.Under the regional development policy, the ruling party seeks to turn all cities and counties into "self-supporting and well-off" areas by strengthening the foundation for regional development and radically improving the material and cultural living standards of local residents, he also said.Yonhap