 2025 Gangnam Media Winter Festival to light up WTC Seoul
Published: 19 Dec. 2025, 10:23
Poster for the 2025 Gangnam Media Winter Festa [JOONGANG ILBO]

The 2025 Gangnam Media Winter Festa will take place from Friday through Jan. 3 next year, lighting up the area around the World Trade Center Seoul in Samseong-dong, Gangnam District, southern Seoul, with vibrant media art.
 
We look forward to welcoming you to enjoy the colorful art and activities as you celebrate the end of the year and the beginning of a new one.


Date: Dec. 19, 2025 - Jan. 3, 2026
Venue: WTC Seoul Digital Media Zone, Samseong Station Plaza (near Exits No. 5 and 6)
Website: https://gangnameyes.com/
Hosted by Gangnam Eyes
Organized by WTC Seoul, The JoongAng, Parnas Hotel, Hyundai Duty Free, Hyundai Futurenet, CJ CGV, Invent Partners
Supported by Ministry of the Interior and Safety, Seoul Metropolitan Government, Gangnam-gu District Office, Korea International Trade Association 
