Actor Kwak Do-won announces return three years after drunk driving case
Published: 19 Dec. 2025, 12:03
Actor Kwak Do-won, who suspended his career following a drunk driving conviction, announced his return to the entertainment industry after a three-year hiatus.
“Before resuming my activities, I want to prove step by step and through my actions that I can show the sense of responsibility I failed to demonstrate in the past,” Kwak said in a statement on Friday.
“It took me a long time to write this,” he continued. “I was afraid, deeply ashamed and found it difficult to say anything in the face of my wrongdoing. I once again sincerely apologize to everyone who was hurt and disappointed by my actions.”
Expressing remorse over his drunk driving incident in 2022, he said, “Since then, I have spent countless hours asking myself whether I am worthy of standing before the public again.”
He added that during his time away from the spotlight, he reflected on how to live as a decent human being before returning to acting.
“I came to realize that nothing I once took for granted should ever be taken for granted,” he said.
Kwak also apologized for the timing of his apology.
“Watching my previously completed projects and a recently released drama made me reflect deeply,” he said. “I sincerely regret not apologizing sooner and missing the appropriate moment to share my position.
“I will not seek forgiveness hastily,” he said. “I will prove myself through the way I live, not through words. I once again offer my sincere apologies to everyone I disappointed.”
Kwak was fined 10 million won ($7,000) in September 2022 after being caught driving under the influence in Aewol-eup, Jeju Island, in violation of the Road Traffic Act. He was found asleep in his car while waiting at a traffic signal and was reported to police by a passerby. His blood alcohol level at the time was measured at 0.158 percent, well above the threshold for license revocation.
The incident delayed the release of the film “The Firefighters” for four years, with the movie finally hitting theaters last year. The Tving television drama series “Villains” premiered on the streaming platform on Thursday, three years after production was completed.
