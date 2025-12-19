 Collapse in Yeouido
Collapse in Yeouido

Published: 19 Dec. 2025, 11:17
Piles of steel reinforcement bars lie tangled around a concrete pour truck and crane at the construction site of the Shinansan Line railway in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 18. Fire and police officials said the steel bars collapsed shortly after 1:20 p.m. at a tunnel located about 70 meters (230 feet) below ground, trapping two workers under the debris. A man identified as the driver of the vehicle was struck in the head and went into cardiac arrest before being rushed to a hospital. Authorities later confirmed he survived and is recovering. Officials said they are investigating the cause of the collapse. [NEWS1]

BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea accident Yeouido Shinansan Line subway railway

