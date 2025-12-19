Court suspends fines on two DP lawmakers in Assembly scuffle case

A court on Friday suspended the pronouncement of fines for two lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), who went to trial over their involvement in a physical altercation at the National Assembly in 2019.The Seoul Southern District Court decided to suspend the imposition of a 3 million won ($2,030) fine on Rep. Park Beom-kye and Rep. Park Ju-min, both indicted under the violence punishment law.In addition, the court sentenced Kim Byung-wook, a presidential secretary for political affairs, and former lawmaker Lee Jong-kul to fines of 10 million won and 5 million won, respectively, over their involvement in the same physical clash. Former lawmaker Pyo Chang-won also had the imposition of a 3 million-won fine suspended.The clash occurred in April 2019, when the Liberty Korea Party (LKP), the predecessor of the main opposition People Power Party, attempted to physically block the DP and minor parties from fast-tracking a package of reform bills, including one aimed at establishing an independent agency to investigate corruption involving high-ranking government officials.The defendants were indicted on charges of engaging in physical altercations with LKP lawmakers and officials or causing them injury.The court, finding all of the defendants guilty, said their use of violence in connection with the passage of bills cannot be considered subject to immunity.But the court said it took into consideration that their violence occurred in a special legislative environment in which the National Assembly was paralyzed, and proceedings were suspended for an extended period due to the parliamentary blockade by LKP officials.Yonhap