 Mukbang YouTuber suspends activities following medical controversy
Published: 19 Dec. 2025, 10:16
Popular mukbang YouTuber Lickerish Hatnim, whose real name is Kim Mi-kyung [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Popular mukbang YouTuber Lickerish Hatnim, whose real name is Kim Mi-kyung, said Friday that she will suspend all broadcasts and upcoming activities amid allegations she received unauthorized medical treatments from a woman known as “Injection Auntie.”
 
However, Kim claimed she believed the woman was a licensed doctor. The individual in question is the same person accused of treating comedian Park Na-rae and SHINee member Key.
 

“I’ve decided to withdraw from all programs I’m currently appearing in and cancel all planned activities,” Kim said in a statement posted to her YouTube channel on Friday.
 
“I sincerely apologize for the concern I’ve caused to those who have supported and cared for me,” she said. “I’m reflecting on the current controversy and will accept any wrongdoing without excuses or attempts to avoid responsibility.”
 
Kim explained that she first met the woman at a clinic in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, through an acquaintance and believed her to be a doctor without question.
 
“She did visit my home on days I was too busy to go out but I have never been to her house,” Kim said while acknowledging her lack of caution.
 
“It was a serious lapse in judgment not to have been more careful. I deeply regret this and apologize to my fans and everyone affected. I hope any damage caused will be minimized. I will approach this matter sincerely and responsibly. Once again, I extend my deepest apologies to those who have supported me.”
 
Entertainment news outlet Dispatch recently reported suspicions that Kim had received diet pills and intravenous drips from Injection Auntie, who is under investigation for performing unauthorized medical procedures on Park. Kim denied receiving diet pills or IV drips, though she admitted to taking medication to reduce swelling at the clinic where Injection Auntie worked.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
