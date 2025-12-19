It is time to draw a bigger picture than a cyclical recovery

When President Donald Trump declared what he called “Liberation Day” last April, many economists and investors predicted that the global economy would suffer a sharp downturn this year. Contrary to those pessimistic forecasts, however, both the global economy and the U.S. economy have continued to post solid growth.Global growth this year is projected at about 3.2 percent, little changed from last year. U.S. growth is expected to come in at around 2 percent, lower than last year but still well above initial expectations. Several factors explain this resilience. In the first half of the year, companies accelerated exports, imports and production in anticipation of tariff hikes. Tariff negotiations with major trading partners were settled at lower rates than originally feared. Above all, massive investment linked to artificial intelligence, a strong rally in equity markets and resilient consumption provided powerful support.Korea’s economy, by contrast, suffered a sharp slowdown in the first half of the year. Consumption weakened amid political turmoil following the declaration of martial law. Uncertainty rose due to U.S. tariff policy and changes in the global trade environment, while the construction sector remained sluggish. In the second half, however, signs of recovery have begun to emerge. The launch of a new government, the issuance of consumption vouchers, the conclusion of tariff negotiations with the United States, the full onset of a semiconductor supercycle and a rebound in consumer sentiment have all contributed to improved momentum. Growth for the year is now expected to reach around 1 percent, higher than earlier forecasts in the zero-percent range. In the third quarter, the economy grew 1.3 percent quarter on quarter, the fastest pace since the fourth quarter of 2021.The outlook for next year, both at home and abroad, is not particularly bleak. While changes in the international trade environment are expected to dampen global trade growth, and uncertainties, such as concerns over an AI bubble, remain, tariff-related uncertainty has eased somewhat. Expansionary fiscal policies and accommodative monetary stances are also likely to persist in major economies. As a result, global growth next year is projected at around 3 percent, slightly lower than this year. For the United States, the Federal Reserve forecasts growth of 2.3 percent.Even after accounting for tariff revenues, the U.S. fiscal deficit next year is expected to reach about 6 percent of GDP due to tax cuts. The wealth effect from a booming stock market, which has repeatedly hit record highs by attracting global capital on the back of AI-driven digital innovation, is also expected to support consumption. Nouriel Roubini, widely known for his pessimism, has described a “Goldilocks” scenario — neither too hot nor too cold — as his baseline outlook for the U.S. economy next year. Still, uncertainties remain high. Tariff hikes could gradually feed into inflation, delaying interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Problems in U.S. Treasury issuance or renewed concerns about an AI bubble could also weigh on sentiment.Prospects for Korea’s economy appear even more favorable. The recovery that began in the second half of this year is expected to carry into next year. The semiconductor supercycle is expanding. The construction sector appears to have bottomed out after a prolonged slump. A recovery in consumption is expected to lead growth. This year’s sharp rise in housing prices and strong gains in the domestic stock market, which has posted one of the highest increases among major economies, are likely to generate wealth effects. An expansionary fiscal stance should further support consumption next year. Some institutions are already projecting growth of more than 2 percent.Yet, these improvements reflect only a cyclical recovery. This year, Korea recorded one of the lowest growth rates among OECD countries. Even if the economy grows at around its potential rate next year, that pace would still fall well below the global average, implying a continued decline in Korea’s relative economic standing. This downward trend has been underway for some time. While slowing growth is a challenge all high-income economies eventually face, Korea’s deceleration has been unusually steep. Signs of stagnation have emerged while per capita income remains in the $30,000 range.The reason is clear. While successive governments have relied on fiscal and monetary measures to manage the business cycle, far less progress has been made on the structural reforms the economy needs far more urgently.Over the past six decades, Korea’s rise to advanced-economy status was driven by a rare convergence of favorable timing, geography and social cohesion. The postwar liberal trading order provided an external environment that allowed a resource-poor country to grow through manufacturing and exports. The Korea-U.S. alliance brought substantial economic and security support. Technology transfers and capital inflows from neighboring Japan and production networks with China reinforced Korea’s geographic advantages. Rapid dismantling of rigid social hierarchies dating back to the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) opened equal opportunities for competition, fueling dynamism and human capital accumulation. These factors were matched by appropriate policy choices and strong administrative execution.Today, timing and geography have turned against Korea, and social cohesion is fraying. That leaves cohesion as the only lever still within reach. The task is to widen the narrowing ladders between social classes and among firms, restore dynamism, improve the flow of capital and talent and strengthen the capacity of government and the civil service. In essence, Korea must reform the institutions and incentive structures that shape its economy and society.This is a moment to draw a bigger picture than short-term recovery. Only then can Korea’s economy regain lasting vitality.