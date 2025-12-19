Korea trapped in a ‘regulatory Galápagos’ by imitating Europe

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Europe’s economy appears to be buckling under the weight of accumulated risks. German companies have shuttered factories and carried out large-scale layoffs to survive. France has seen its sovereign credit rating downgraded as public debt continues to snowball. Although the European Union has recognized the seriousness of these problems for years and has attempted reforms, little has fundamentally changed.At the root of Europe’s decline lies stagnant productivity. Since the 2008 global financial crisis, the United States has pursued repeated waves of disruptive innovation led by Big Tech companies. Europe, by contrast, has largely settled into complacency. Despite lacking globally competitive artificial intelligence companies, European governments have argued that the “AI revolution must be human-centered,” placing regulation ahead of industrial promotion. While U.S. firms sharply boosted productivity through bold restructuring and automation, European companies remained constrained by employment protection systems and focused on preserving jobs. Europe is now paying a heavy price for resisting change and building walls of regulation.The real concern, however, is Korea. Influenced in part by Jeremy Rifkin’s book “The European Dream” (2004), Korea has uncritically admired and imitated a European model that prioritizes quality of life and stability. Despite being an energy-poor country, it pushed ahead with a nuclear phaseout. Despite an economic structure heavily dependent on manufacturing and software, it imposed stricter regulations on chemicals and AI than many competing countries. As a result, Korea has fallen into an even more severe “regulatory Galápagos” than Europe itself. Even the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea has openly said it cannot understand Korea’s regulatory environment.Chemical regulation offers a representative example. In its 2025 White Paper, the chamber criticized overlapping rules, noting that the Act on the Registration and Evaluation of Chemicals enforced by the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment and the Occupational Safety and Health Act overseen by the Ministry of Employment and Labor apply different standards to the same substances. This overlap, however, is only a surface-level problem. The more serious issue lies in poorly designed regulations and their broader economic consequences.The government has repeatedly rolled out regulations by copying Europe’s outward form without possessing the scientific assessment capacity to justify them. As a result, Korean companies are barred from using essential chemicals that overseas competitors use without difficulty. There has been no meaningful public debate explaining why such restrictions are necessary, nor have evaluation results been transparently disclosed. Foreign companies can simply rely on operations abroad, but Korean manufacturers, which have nowhere else to go, face potentially fatal constraints. A realistic solution would be to consolidate regulatory functions across ministries and ease restrictions to a level comparable to Japan’s.From the standpoint of already-struggling companies, the so-called Yellow Envelope Bill scheduled to take effect next March amounts to pouring oil on a fire. The European chamber has voiced concern about the expanded definition of “employer,” which would allow subcontractors to demand collective bargaining with prime contractors. The true flash point, however, lies in the expansion of the scope of labor disputes. For foreign companies that conduct only part of their operations in Korea, the impact may be limited. For Korean firms whose management decisions are made entirely at home, the issue is a matter of survival. The legislation should be halted.Rather than granting broad immunity, Korea could instead open a serious debate on adopting a German-style worker director system. In Germany, union-nominated directors participate in corporate management, but they are also held clearly accountable under the law if their decisions cause harm to the company. Requiring labor unions to shoulder responsibility alongside rights would be more rational and sustainable. The challenge lies in implementation. If the government remains unable to reform regulations because it is swayed by militant unions, the market will ultimately deliver its verdict.The recent surge in the exchange rate, reflecting a sharp depreciation of the won, cannot be explained solely by external factors. It reflects the market’s assessment of Korea’s constrained economic reality, including limited room to raise interest rates. Investors are effectively betting on further weakness in the won. If the Yellow Envelope Bill is implemented and confusion spreads across industrial sites, currency volatility will intensify. Should a “Korea exodus” of foreign companies begin, the won would fall without restraint.Korea’s situation differs fundamentally from Europe’s. Europe issues a key international currency. Over the past five years, the euro has risen 4.39 percent against the dollar despite Europe’s economic difficulties. Over the same period, the won has depreciated by 35.5 percent. Europe can endure economic hardship because the euro holds firm. Korea cannot. Once confidence in the won erodes, there is no natural floor.If Korea continues to dream of Europe while trapping itself behind regulatory walls and rejecting innovation, it risks far more than European-style stagnation. It risks the outright sinking of its economy.