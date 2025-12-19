President must resolve the Baek Hae-ryong question

What is unfolding within the joint prosecution-police task force at the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Office, which is investigating allegations of drug smuggling through customs, amounts to a breakdown in the discipline of the national investigative system. Even after interim findings were announced last week, clashes continue between the task force led by Seoul Eastern District Prosecutor General Lim Eun-jung and Baek Hae-ryong, a senior police officer who first raised the allegations.On Dec. 9, the task force concluded that allegations of assistance in drug smuggling and external pressure on investigators were unfounded, clearing customs and police officials of wrongdoing. Baek, who leads a separate investigative team within the task force, immediately countered that prosecutors had covered up the case, and applied for search and seizure warrants targeting the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office and the Korea Customs Service. The contradiction was stark: one side closing the case, the other seeking to reopen it. On Dec. 17, the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Office rejected Baek’s request, saying there was no objective evidence beyond vague speculation. Baek then released both his warrant application and the prosecutors’ rejection, insisting that further investigation was necessary.Controversy has persisted since Baek joined the task force in October at the direction of President Lee Jae Myung. No one has managed to rein in the discord. After Baek disclosed investigative materials, the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Office issued an additional statement warning that the documents contained unverified allegations, official secrets and sensitive personal information. It said the disclosure constituted a serious violation of the law and that it would seek strict action from relevant authorities.Investigations, by their nature, involve coercive powers and carry the risk of infringing on individual rights. That is why restraint is essential. Applying for search warrants without new evidence is difficult to justify. Prosecutor General Lim instructed Baek when he joined the task force to avoid directly investigating allegations of external pressure raised by a whistle-blower and instead focus on drug distribution. Baek, however, concentrated on the pressure allegations rather than gathering clues through investigations of smugglers or traffickers. He has publicly suggested that former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee were behind the allegations. Attempting to mobilize state coercive power to substantiate personal suspicions or conjecture is deeply problematic. Lim herself used the word “dangerous” in criticizing Baek on social media.Moreover, Baek’s decision to disclose investigative materials while rejecting the task force’s conclusions goes beyond a simple breach of publicity rules and may constitute an illegal act.The contrast with recent actions by the Justice Ministry is striking. Prosecutor General-level official Jung Yoo-mi was effectively demoted to a high prosecutors office post after criticizing the decision to drop an appeal in the Daejang-dong case. Other senior officials were also sidelined. Yet Baek, despite conduct that raises legal concerns, remains in place. From the police side, no visible disciplinary action has been taken.Should Baek be allowed to remain as he is? And more broadly, what is to become of the task force itself? When announcing its interim findings, the task force said it would continue investigating alleged drug smuggling involving the family of Kim Keon Hee, claiming that prosecutors attempted to bury the case. For the smuggling allegations to hold, pressure would have had to be exerted through the presidential office on prosecutors, police and customs officials to protect smugglers. The task force’s own findings, however, have significantly narrowed that possibility. A separate special prosecutor team led by Min Joong-ki conducted an extensive investigation, yet no new clues have emerged.As for the alleged prosecutorial cover-up, the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Office explicitly stated, in rejecting Baek’s warrant request for the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, that there was no supporting evidence beyond implausible speculation. Ironically, this became clear precisely because Baek made the documents public. That raises a fundamental question: Is there any justification for the task force to continue its work?During a briefing on Dec. 11, President Lee sharply rebuked Customs Commissioner Lee Myung-gu over shortages in drug inspection personnel, asking why staffing had not been reinforced despite months of discussion. Yet at the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Office, a significant portion of the roughly 25 investigators assigned to drug cases remains tied up with a matter that has largely been concluded with findings of no wrongdoing.It is now time for President Lee, who ordered Baek’s assignment to the task force, to bring this matter to a close and take responsibility for resolving it.