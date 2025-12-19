Ruling party-government push risks undermining the Armistice Framework and Korea-U.S. coordination

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The ruling party and the Ministry of Unification are pressing legislation that would allow the Korean government to approve nonmilitary access to the demilitarized zone (DMZ), drawing a sharp response from the United Nations (UN) Command, which oversees the armistice regime on the Korean Peninsula.In a statement issued on Dec. 17, the UN Command said authority over DMZ access is exclusively vested in the command under the Korean War Armistice Agreement. Citing Article I, Paragraph 10, it added that even civil administration and relief activities within the DMZ fall under the UN commander’s authority. The unusually direct statement followed claims by ruling party lawmakers that the command's regulation of nonmilitary civilian access was excessive.The command had earlier conveyed its opposition to the Ministry of Government Legislation. When Unification Minister Chung Dong-young framed DMZ access as an issue of territorial sovereignty and publicly backed the bill, the command escalated by going public.Since the armistice was signed in 1953, access to the southern DMZ has been fully controlled by the UN Command. During the Moon Jae-in administration, tensions surfaced when humanitarian aid to North Korea stalled as the command reviewed potential sanctions issues. The government accused the command of obstruction. Controversy also followed when Seoul bypassed the command during the forced repatriation of North Korean fishermen.Similar strains appear to be reemerging under the Lee Jae Myung administration. The Unification Ministry’s recent boycott of follow-up consultations to a Korea-U.S. joint fact sheet, dismissing them as a “second Korea-U.S. working group,” fits this pattern. So does the Defense Ministry’s guidance to “closely assess the situation” before warning shots are fired in response to North Korean troops crossing the military demarcation line.The legislative push raises constitutional concerns. Article 6 of the Constitution provides that treaties and generally recognized international law carry the same force as domestic law. The Armistice Agreement clearly falls under this provision. The UN Command also remains a critical security channel, able to mobilize immediate support from 18 member states in a contingency.More troubling is the risk to Korea-U.S. coordination on North Korea policy, a principle reaffirmed through recent summits. By convention, the UN commander has always been a U.S. general. At the 57th Korea-U.S. Security Consultative Meeting in November, the two defense chiefs reaffirmed the command’s role and pledged close coordination to uphold and enforce the armistice. Unilateral attempts to alter that role run counter to those commitments.Some within the ruling camp now argue Korea should act as a “peace maker,” not merely a “pace maker,” after a planned meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un failed to materialize during Trump’s October visit. Those calls grew after Washington announced new unilateral sanctions last month.North Korea, however, continues to reject dialogue with Seoul outright. Rather than acting out of impatience, the ruling party and government should reaffirm close Korea-U.S. coordination as the foundation of North Korea policy.