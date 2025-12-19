KBO announces two-second reduction in pitch clock for upcoming season

The Korean baseball league announced Friday that it will reduce the pitch clock by 2 seconds next season, continuing its efforts to speed up the game.The KBO said starting in the new season, pitchers must start their delivery within 18 seconds with the bases empty and 23 seconds with runners on.Pitchers had 20 seconds to work with when the bases were empty and 25 seconds with at least a man aboard in 2025, the first season with the pitch clock in operation.The pitch clock had the desired effect of reducing the game time. In 2025, a nine-inning game took three hours and two minutes, eight minutes faster than 2024 and the lowest mark since 2000.The KBO has not averaged under 3 hours per game since 1998.MLB introduced the pitch clock in 2023. It first gave pitchers 15 seconds with the bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on. The timer was reduced to 18 seconds with runners on base starting in 2024.Yonhap