Curler Kim Seon-yeong qualifies for 3rd straight Olympics

Kim Seon-yeong has become the first Korean curler to qualify for three straight Winter Olympics.Kim and her teammate Jeong Yeong-seok defeated Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt of Australia 10-5 at the Olympic Qualification Event at Kelowna Curling Club in Kelowna, Canada, on Thursday to secure the last available spot in the mixed doubles at the Milan-Cortina Winter Games.The 16 teams at the event were divided into two groups of eight, and the top two nations from each group after the round robin advanced to the playoffs. Korea finished in second place in Group A and defeated China, the Group B runner-up, in the first playoff match before taking on Australia.Australia, which won Group B, had lost to the Group A winner, the Czech Republic, in the first playoff match, leaving it to a showdown against Korea, as the Czechs grabbed one Olympic ticket.Korea and Australia were tied at 3-3 after four ends. Then in the fifth end, Kim made a draw around front guards for three big points that put her side up 6-3.Australia responded with two points in the sixth end, but Kim's draw for one point put Korea up 7-5 after the seventh end.In the eighth end, Gill failed to execute a complicated takeout and ended up giving Korea decisive points for the 10-5 win.Kim was a member of the silver medal-winning women's team, led by Kim Eun-jung, at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Kim Seon-yeong also competed at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Kim Eun-jung's team, though Korea failed to make it past the round-robin stage then.Korea will send a different women's team to Italy next year, led by skip Gim Eun-ji, but Kim Seon-yeong will now compete in the mixed doubles.Korea did not have a team in the mixed doubles in 2022.In Italy this time, Korea will not be represented in the men's curling, as the team with Kim Soo-hyuk as skip failed to qualify for the playoffs at the same Olympic Qualification Event.Among the eight teams in action, the top three advanced to the playoffs, and Korea ended in fourth place.Yonhap