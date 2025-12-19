 Britain names new ambassador to the U.S. to replace diplomat with Jeffrey Epstein links
Published: 19 Dec. 2025, 09:20
Christian Turner, British High Commissioner to Kenya, attends a press conference at the Hilton Hotel in Nairobi, on June 6, 2013. Turner was named on Dec. 18 as the British Ambassador to the United States replacing Peter Mandelson. [AFP/YONHAP]

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer appointed a new British ambassador to the United States on Thursday, replacing a diplomat who was fired over his over his links to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
 
Christian Turner, currently Britain’s permanent representative to the United Nations, will replace Peter Mandelson, who was sacked in September because of his friendship with Epstein.
 

Related Article

The appointment comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has been critical of Europe and at a time when Starmer and his European peers are pushing to make sure that a U.S. brokered peace plan between Russia and Ukraine does not leave Kyiv vulnerable.
 
"The United Kingdom and United States have a very special relationship, and Christian’s extensive experience as an outstanding diplomat will support this uniquely close bond and ensure it continues to flourish," Starmer said.
 
Turner, a veteran diplomat, will take on the role after U.S. agreement. He was previously political director of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and high commissioner to Pakistan.
 
Mandelson, a veteran politician, had played a key role persuading the Trump administration not to slap heavy tariffs on British goods when the two countries announced a trade deal in May.

AP
