Actors Shin Min-a, Kim Woo-bin continue philanthropic streaks ahead of Saturday nuptials
Published: 20 Dec. 2025, 15:51
- KIM JEE-HEE
Actors Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin, who are getting married Saturday after a decade-long public relationship, made a joint donation ahead of their wedding, their agency said Saturday.
AM Entertainment said in a release that the couple donated a total of 300 million won ($200,000) to organizations including the Hallym Burn Foundation, Asan Medical Center in Seoul and the humanitarian group Good Friends.
According to the agency, Shin has supported charitable causes since 2009. She has been particularly active in helping patients with severe burns who often face limited public attention and heavy medical expenses.
Kim began making anonymous donations in 2014 to support teenagers from low-income families and has since made annual contributions through Asan Medical Center to help children suffering from cancer and other serious illnesses.
The couple is scheduled to hold their wedding ceremony at The Shilla Seoul hotel in central Seoul on Saturday.
The ceremony will be held privately, attended only by family members, relatives and close friends.
Actor Lee Kwang-soo, a longtime friend and senior colleague of Kim, will serve as host.
Shin debuted in 1998 as a model before gaining recognition through music videos by artists such as Jo Sung-mo and g.o.d.
She later appeared in popular television dramas including "Beautiful Days" (2001), "My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho" (2010) and "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" (2021), as well as films such as "My Love, My Bride" (2014).
Kim began his career as a model at Seoul Fashion Week in 2008 before transitioning to acting.
He made his acting debut in 2011 through the KBS2 television series "White Christmas." His breakthrough came when he appeared in back-to-back hit television series “School 2013” (2012-13) on KBS2 and “The Heirs” (2013) on SBS.
In 2017, Kim took a break from acting while receiving treatment for nasopharyngeal cancer.
He returned to the screen in 2022 with the film "Alienoid" (2022) and the television series "Our Blues" (2022).
The couple is widely known to have first met during shooting for an advertisement for a local apparel brand in 2014 and confirmed their relationship publicly the following year.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
