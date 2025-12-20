More in Television

Jun Hyun-moo's agency explains video of him with IV drip is from 2016, not related to 'injection auntie' controversy

Fate of 'The Second Signal' still up in the air as broadcaster decides how to handle Cho Jin-woong controversy

Actor Kwak Do-won announces return three years after drunk driving conviction

Mukbang YouTuber suspends activities after links to 'injection auntie" surface

Eating show YouTuber latest to be connected to 'injection auntie'