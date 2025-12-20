 Jun Hyun-moo's agency explains video of him with IV drip is from 2016, not related to 'injection auntie' controversy
Jun Hyun-moo's agency explains video of him with IV drip is from 2016, not related to 'injection auntie' controversy

Published: 20 Dec. 2025, 09:00
TV personality Jun Hyun-moo [YONHAP]

TV personality Jun Hyun-moo’s agency denied allegations Friday that Jun received illegal medical treatment after a clip from a 2016 television episode resurfaced online showing him with an intravenous drip (IV) in a vehicle. 
 
The agency, SM C&C, said Jun had gone to a hospital for a sore throat, received a diagnosis and prescription and began treatment there. It said the final step was administered while he was in transit because of a filming schedule, and that it occurred under a doctor’s supervision. 
 

Related Article

 
“Jun did not summon medical personnel privately or receive any illegal treatment,” the agency said in a statement. It said the misunderstanding grew because the clip circulated without full context. “All medical procedures, except for the final step, were conducted inside the hospital under the guidance and prescription of medical staff,” SM C&C said. “No illegal treatment took place.”
 
 
 
 
The clarification comes amid growing controversy surrounding comedian Park Na-rae and her alleged connection to the so-called “injection auntie,” with speculation that Jun’s case may be similar.
 
The footage in question is from a 2016 episode of the MBC variety show “I Live Alone” (2013-). Jun had been suffering from a sore throat at the time and received treatment following a diagnosis and prescription at a hospital.
 
A scene from a variety show shows TV personality Jun Hyun-moo receiving an intravenous (IV) drip inside a vehicle [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A scene from a variety show shows TV personality Jun Hyun-moo receiving an intravenous (IV) drip inside a vehicle [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
SM C&C said Jun’s case had no connection to the broader controversy and urged the public to avoid speculation.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]


