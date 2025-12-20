Kim Keon Hee special counsel grills former President Yoon for first time
Published: 20 Dec. 2025, 13:13
- KIM JEE-HEE
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared for questioning by a special counsel team investigating allegations involving his wife, Kim Keon Hee, on Saturday, marking the first time he has been questioned as a criminal suspect in the probe.
A convoy carrying Yoon arrived at the offices of the special counsel led by Min Joong-ki at about 9:10 a.m.
Investigators began a face-to-face questioning session at 10 a.m. over allegations including violations of the Political Funds Act and the Public Official Election Act.
With the special counsel's mandate on Dec. 28, Saturday’s session is widely seen as likely to be both the first and only questioning of Yoon by the special prosecutor.
It was the first time the former president had been questioned in person since the investigation was launched in July.
The team had previously sent Yoon two summonses requesting his appearance, but he refused to comply.
Investigators later obtained arrest warrants and attempted to detain him on Aug. 1 and 7, but both attempts failed after Yoon refused to cooperate.
He is suspected of exerting influence to secure the nomination of Kim Young-sun, a former lawmaker of the People Power Party, in a parliamentary by-election for Changwon’s Uichang district.
Prosecutors allege the move was made in return for Kim Keon Hee receiving dozens of free opinion polls from political broker Myung Tae-kyun with a monetary value in the hundreds of millions of won, in violation of the political funds law.
The special counsel is also investigating allegations that Yoon intervened in the nomination of Kim Sang-min, a former senior prosecutor.
In addition, investigators plan to examine whether the former president was involved in Kim Keon Hee’s alleged receipt of expensive gifts and favors linked to lobbying efforts from figures including Lee Bong-kwan, chairman of Seohee Construction; Lee Bae-yong, former chairperson of the National Education Commission; and Seo Seong-bin, a businessman who ran a company importing robotic dogs.
Yoon is also expected to be questioned over allegations that he made false statements about his wife during debates and other events ahead of the presidential election.
After completing Saturday’s questioning, the special counsel team will focus on drafting indictments, organizing evidence records and preparing to transfer the case during the final days of the investigation.
Yoon’s attorney, Yoo Jeong-hwa, denied that the former president was aware of Kim Keon Hee receiving luxury jewelry, telling reporters on Saturday that the former president was "not at all aware.”
Asked whether Yoon had consulted with his wife during the appointment process of Lee Bae-yong, Yoo said there had been no such discussions and dismissed allegations of lobbying as unfounded.
BY KIM EUN-BIN
